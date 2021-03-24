Beaufort Wine and Food continues to give back during uncertain times

MOREHEAD CITY — Beaufort Wine and Food (BWF) has donated $10,000 toward its $50,000 pledge to the new Salvation Army facility which has features that will have a significant impact on the service provided to Carteret County.
“The decision to support this great project was voted on unanimously by the BWF board, made up of members who volunteer their time throughout the year to make this organization possible,” said Lindsay Parker, board member of Beaufort Wine and Food. “Even with the challenging year we’ve faced, we are very excited to assist this organization in this amazing project that will serve our community for years to come.”
The Salvation Army is a resource and anchor of hope for Carteret County residents with the most basic needs: food, emergency financial assistance for utilities and mortgage/rent, clothing, youth programs and life skills training. Even more, county residents depend on The Salvation Army when a natural disaster strikes for food, clothing and cleaning supplies being made available, as well as emotional and spiritual care.
The Salvation Army has operated out of the same rented space since its beginning in the county in 1991. Since then, programs and services have expanded while serving one in every 10 county residents, and the facility is too small to support the programs. The private social services offices will protect the confidentiality and dignity of people seeking help from The Salvation Army. A larger food pantry with commercial refrigeration will have the capacity to serve more households with groceries.
Beaufort Wine and Food specifically funded the commercial kitchen portion of the project that will provide critical nutritional support during a disaster and help provide meals in collaborative feeding programs.
Proceeds were raised from Beaufort Wine and Food’s continued mission to support nonprofits that excel in community enrichment and enhance quality of life in the county. Since its inception in 2004, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated over $850,000 to nonprofit and charity organizations that serve the county.
“BWF has been able to pivot in a way that has allowed the organization to continue to operate and raise funds for those in need during the pandemic,” explains Parker. “From holding smaller wine seminars, outdoor events like our golf tournament, and working with the community, we were able to donate over $50,000 to almost 200 restaurant workers for our restaurant workers relief fund in 2020. This donation and our commitment to the Salvation Army is a testament of BWF’s resilience and continued pledge to support our community.”
For more information on the organization, call the BWF office at 252-515-0708 or go online to beaufortwineandfood.org.
