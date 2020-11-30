Food donation helps

Employees from Streamline Developers and other area businesses join for a photo with a large donation of food they collected and delivered Nov. 20 to Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City. The businesses, including Safrits Building Supply, East Hardwood Installation and Coastal Lighting Gallery, also raised $2,365 in donations for the mission. (Contributed photo)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.