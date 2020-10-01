Gerald Ford’s early training, which helped prepare him to become the 38th U.S. president (1974-77), included two “tours of duty” in Chapel Hill.
He arrived on campus for the first time in the summer of 1938 as a student to take classes at the University of North Carolina School of Law.
Ford grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich., and graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he was an outstanding football player. He accepted a coaching job in 1935 at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., hoping to also go to law school there.
However, Yale administrators frowned on the idea of Ford being a fulltime employee as well as a law student.
Harry Shulman, a Yale law professor, handled things. It so happened that Shulman was going to be a visiting professor at UNC in the summer of 1938. He worked it out so Gerald Ford could start law school at Chapel Hill, then “transfer” to Yale.
World War II brought Gerald Ford back to Chapel Hill in a teaching capacity.
Ford was a young lawyer in Grand Rapids when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Ford promptly enlisted and was commissioned in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After attending flight instructor school at Annapolis, Md., Ford was assigned as one of 83 instructors at Navy Pre-flight Training School in Chapel Hill.
UNC President Frank Porter Graham had pledged that the university would offer “all its resources to the nation for the defense of freedom and democracy,” committing to having the university’s Horace Williams Airport designated as one of the Navy’s four sites to offer the pre-flight training programs.
About 18,700 Navy cadets received their training on the UNC campus during the war years.
Ford was matched with roommates Earl Baker Ruth and Bill McCachren, UNC graduates, who were standouts on the Tar Heel basketball teams of the late 1930s.
Ford attained the rank of lieutenant in March 1942 and stationed aboard the Monterey, an aircraft carrier. The ship was assigned to duty in the South Pacific. She would earn 11 battle stars.
Ford was released from active duty on Feb. 23, 1946. He returned to his law practice in Grand Rapids and was elected to the first of his 13 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1948.
Meanwhile, after Earl Baker Ruth was discharged from the Navy in 1945, he settled in Salisbury and joined the faculty at Catawba College. He went on to earn his master’s and doctorate degrees at UNC.
Ruth won a seat in the U.S. House in 1968. Ford, as the House Minority Leader, was quick to welcome his old Navy chum and fellow Republican to Congress. Ruth was elected for two succeeding terms.
A “series of political events” led to the swearing in of Gerald Ford, as the U.S. vice president, under Richard Nixon, on Dec. 6, 1973.
One of the first congratulatory wires to Ford was sent by George Barclay, a former All-American football player at UNC. As an offensive guard, Barclay, lined up next to Ford, the center, when the two participated in 1935 East-West All-Star Shrine Bowl football classic.
They became friends there in the trenches on the gridiron. Barclay’s advice to Ford was: “Just keep centering the ball straight back!”
