Beaufort Historical Site to host modified Christmas Candlelight Tour Dec. 12

BEAUFORT — Like many of the Beaufort Historic Site events this year, the beloved Christmas Candlelight Tour will see change.
However, while tours of Beaufort’s historic private homes will not take place, the site has planned something they are confident will still truly bring the Christmas spirit to the seaport village of Beaufort.
On Saturday, Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. the grounds and buildings of the Beaufort Historic Site will come to life and transport guests back in time to an 18th century Christmas. For $20 per person, guests will be able to tour the Victorian Josiah Bell House c.1825, primitive Leffers Cottage c.1778 and the federal John C. Manson House c.1825. Guests will also have the chance to tour the Old Burying Ground and learn about Beaufort’s rich history.
As an added bonus, the Historic English Double-Decker bus will be decked out in Christmas lights and travel the streets of historic Beaufort for guests to delight in holiday décor at churches, inns and businesses. Some locations will even be offering extra holiday cheer with fire pits, s’mores kits, music and magically lit gardens that are perfect for a photo-op! Maps of the participating locations are available online and on the day of the tour.
The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery and The Old Beaufort Shop will also be open. The gallery will be showcasing featured work of local artists: Jimmy Craig Womble, Lisa Tuchek and Mandy Johnson. The shop will have a special pop-up, as well as offering many items that are perfect for holiday gifts.
The tour will follow all federal, state and local guidance regarding COVID-19. Masks and social distancing will be required, and hand sanitizer will be available at various locations
For more information about the Christmas Candlelight Tour or to purchase a ticket, visit beauforthistoricsite.org, call 252-728-5225 or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center at 130 Turner St.
