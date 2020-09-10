CARTERET COUNTY — The Crystal Coast Choral Society’s fall 2020 Messiah concert is one of the latest events to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The society announced the change in a release, noting organizers are looking toward virtual options for the spring.
“If the details can be arranged, the CCCS will announce when and where the concert can be viewed,” the release states.
With fundraisers and concerts canceled, the CCCS is seeking donations to fund its annual music scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to seniors from Carteret and Onslow counties seeking to study music performance, education or therapy.
To donate, mail a check to Crystal Coast Choral Society, P.O. Box 1954, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Contributions can also be made by clicking “Supporters/Donate” online at crystalcoastchoralsociety.org. The website also has tote bags, T-shirts, ball caps, recipe books and CDs available for purchase.
For more information about the CCCS, visit its Facebook page or website.
