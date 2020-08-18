CARTERET COUNTY — N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson addressed the Crystal Coast Republican Women at the group’s general meeting July 17.
Sen. Sanderson warned that we are in the biggest fight of our lives to maintain our way of life on a State and national level, and that we must go to the polls in November and elect Republicans. He said that a lawsuit was filed July 16 to eliminate the requirement to require witnesses for mail in ballots.
Along with other N.C. Senators, Senator Sanderson recently met with President Trump and members of his staff on the South Lawn and in the Oval Office. he described the experience as one of the proudest moments of his life.
On the subject of education, Senator Sanderson believes that virtual education doesn’t work and that students need to be back in school, stating that more students will die from abuse at home than from the Corona Virus and that by closing schools, we are putting a generation of students at risk of being unable to adequately function on a social and academic level.
Sen. Sanderson has served in the North Carolina Legislature since 2013, and represents the State’s Second House District, which includes constituents in Carteret, Craven and Pamlico Counties.
