What an end to our year as the Pine Knoll Shores Women's club.
No one could have predicted we would cancel the Fashion Show, Installation Luncheon and the rest of our year in Women’s Club. This coronavirus has disrupted many lives, but the women of the Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club are making the most of it. They are as always troopers.
Once we realized there would not be a Fashion Show this year, Amy Hahn, one of the committee members agreed to put all the collected items for the auction online for a Silent Auction. Amy worked tirelessly on this and she is not even a member. She graciously helps us with administrative needs as requested. A special shout out to Amy Hahn for her help from all of us. In addition, many who bought tickets this year donated the money to our causes. We are so grateful for their generosity. This has allowed us to support our charities as we usually do. Thank you from all of us.
Speaking of gratefulness, our current slate of officers agreed to serve another year to smooth the transition. Thanks to all of them for their continued support. We will install them at our September meeting.
I asked members how they are passing their time during this pandemic and “Stay at Home” order from Governor Roy Cooper. I am so very proud of them. Many have used this time to help others by calling on our more elderly members, members of their churches, friends, and relatives and one member is spending time crocheting prayer shawls. Some are taking meals to friends and others are helping with donations to area charities that distribute food. Gardening is happening also. One member has even planted a neighborhood garden. She’s also creating beauty with butterflies by planting a milkweed plant and then watching the caterpillars turn in to butterflies.
Everyone is trying to exercise a little and we all are eating for sure. Many of us are cooking every day and this is quite unusual for some of us. Most of us are reading, looking at the ocean, walking, playing games and some even putting puzzles together. We have such varied interests in our Club! One of our members was watching their grandson pitch a game in Florida when the NCAA shut down the season. They drove back to North Carolina and knew there was a toilet paper shortage. She stopped at convenience stores on the way home and bought a roll of toilet paper each time.
Please remember to stay safe. Let’s hope the month of June will bring beautiful weather and a healthy community with continued cautionary measures for being safe. Enjoy time with your friends and loved ones and we will be back together as soon as we can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.