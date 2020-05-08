Delta Kappa Gamma holds first virtual award ceremony

CARTERET COUNTY — On April 29, the Delta Kappa Gamma’s Carteret County chapter of Gamma Zeta made history with its first online ceremony to award an annual future teacher’s scholarship.
Gamma Zeta presented honors to West Carteret High School’s outstanding graduating senior Rebecca Bretzke. A $500 award will go directly to Appalachian State University where Ms. Bretzke will attend in her first step towards becoming an educator.
DKG Gamma Zeta president Julia Thorn conducted the local Society’s first online ceremony for Ms. Bretzke with DKG members Claudia Beamon, Lucy Bond, Jasa Ellis, Bonnie Ferneau, June Fulcher, Martha Harrelson, Mary Gay Lea, Abi Mason, Susan Merrill, Sherrill Moraven, Jeannie Potter, Deanne Rosen, Debra Stinson, Julia Thorn, Cathy Tomon and June Vann giving words of encouragement to Ms. Bretzke.
Incoming president Bonnie Ferneau told Ms. Bretzke, “As a 49-year member of DKG, I had a 37-year teaching career in physical education and enjoyed teaching children every day. Congratulations as our scholarship winner and much success as you continue your path to a teaching career.”
Ms. Bretzke graciously thanked the group and said, “The scholarship will help me achieve my goal of getting into the classroom to help teach and shape a new generation of children.”
Meeting online set a new precedent for the Society. Beamon says, “It was great hearing the voices of my sisters.”
DKG president Julia Thorn tells News-Times, “It was emotional to see our Society’s members sweet faces pop up on my computer screen after such a long absence and time of no contact with them. To interact with my teacher sisters this way is a wonderful miracle!”
Runner-up scholarship student from Croatan High School Shiloh Waite was awarded a personal gift of $100 from DKG Scholarship chairStinson. Ms. Waite will attend East Carolina University.
Two-time DKG scholarship recipient Maggie Guthrie remains on the Dean’s List at University of North Carolina at Wilmington, where she is pursuing her teaching degree with a focus on special needs students. Ms. Guthrie has already passed her teaching examination. Her studies have accelerated and she expects to graduate early.
Prior DKG scholarship winner Rachel Rose is currently a teacher with Carteret County Schools and was given a classroom supply check of $50 from the Society last fall.
The DKG teacher’s aide and teachers’ scholarship applications are due to Debra Stinson, at 209 Old Stanton Road, Beaufort, NC 28516. Because of the pandemic, this deadline is extended to May 8th. Further extensions may be granted depending upon circumstances. To apply, retrieve a digital application from https://sites.google.com/site/deltakappagammazeta . Email questions to deltakappagammazeta@gmail.com or call 252-728-2304.
DKG’s May 7th meeting is now postponed to Thursday, June 11th. Arrangements will be publicized closer to the date.
All women educators are welcome to participate. NC DKG President Dr. Teresa Cowan from Asheville will be the guest speaker. Carteret Community College Trustee Rosa Langston and National Board and Professional Standards certified retired teacher Mary Gay Lea will be inducted into the Society. Officers for the new biennium will be installed. To learn more about how to nominate a key woman educator or if you can join, please contact Jeffrie Holloway at ann.holloway8401@icloud.com or Dr. Cathy Tomon at ctomon@ec.rr.com. Visit Facebook with “DKG Gamma Zeta” and the website with a search phrase “delta kappa gamma zeta google site.”
