Delta Kappa Gamma holds first virtual award ceremony

DKG members surround future teacher scholarship winner Rebecca Bretzke. Top row from left to right are Jasa Ellis, Lucy Bond, Susan Merrell, Claudia Beamon, June Fulcher, June Vann, Bonnie Ferneau, Cathy Tomon, and Deanne Rosen. Second row are Mary Gay Lea, Martha Harrelson, West Carteret graduating senior Rebecca Bretzke, president Julia Thorn with certificate, scholarship chair Debra Stinson, Abi Mason, and Jeannie Potter. Third row from left to right are Sherrill Moraven, June Merrill, Jeffrie Holloway, Dora Edwards, Becky Lail, Rebeccah Haines, Alice Copes, Betty Quinn, Diane Willis and Ginnie Temple. Bottom row from left to right are Sharon Harker, Amelia Luther, Opal Bostic, Barbara Hill, Cindy Bivens, Unita Hayden, Gail Barnes, Rosa Langston, Rebecca Hedgecock, Missy Bailey, Martha Edwards, Dana Sullivan, Katherine Steele and Kathy Gillikin.