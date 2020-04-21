SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-TIMES
As far back as he can remember, Robert Corse’s dad was always working on a project car.
Most of the cars Corse’s father chose to rebuild were originally manufactured between the 1920’s and the 40’s. Living in Pennsylvania at the time, Corse’s entire family would trek to the Annual Hershey Car show in October.
One of the main attractions of the show was a huge flea market of car parts that the family would walk through and hunt for replacement parts for his dad’s latest project car. There were no cell phones or internet back then to look for items, so he and his dad would spend three to four days walking the aisles, scanning through all of the car parts that people brought to sell.
From the age of five, Corse was fascinated by anything motorized, and by age 10 he had built a go-cart. When he was 12 Corse learned how to drive an actual car; it was one of his dad’s cars at the time, a 1925 Model T Ford. Two years later, Corse built a motorized bicycle. Finally of legal driving age at 16, Corse bought his first motorcycle and, a year later, bought his first project car, a 1962 Corvette, which he still owns.
By his last count, Corse has purchased more than 80 cars and upward of 15 motorcycles. Nearly all of the cars and motorcycles needed some type of work. Corse’s plan was to buy the vehicles at a reasonable price, fix them up and then sell them at a small profit. Corse began doing this while still in college and has not stopped.
Fortunately, Corse says his wife is extremely loving and very supportive of his hobbies. The couple got married in September, 1982 and now have two children and four grandchildren, all of whom love the old cars.
At one point Corse had 12 cars total, with two in the garage, five in the driveway and an additional five in the back yard. Both children went to small private Catholic Schools and it seemed whenever a tuition payment was due, he would just sell a car.
Presently, there are just five cars at the Corse residence. Robert and his wife, Patti, have their day-to-day rides, but they also have a 1967 Corvette that Corse has had for about 5 years and a 1975 VW Bus.
However, Corse’s “baby” is his 1962 Corvette that he has owned since 1972, his very first car. Robert loves to take the 62’ Corvette for a ride any place where water is in view.
