BOGUE — Carteret County voters got to hear from area Republican candidates during a meet and greet Sept. 18, hosted by the Crystal Coast Republican Women.
Roughly 20 candidates attended the event, hosted by Bogue Sound Distillery and and catered by Frank’s Franks.
Candidates in attendance included county commissioners Jimmy Farrington, Ed Wheatly, Bob Cavanaugh and Mark Mansfield; Sheriff Asa Buck; various judges; school board candidates Katie Statler and Travis Day; State Rep. Pat McElraft; State Sen. Norman Sanderson; and state auditor candidate Anthony Street, according to a recent release.
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, lieutenant governor candidate Mark Robinson, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis sent representatives, the release continued.
Candidates spoke about various topics, including the novel coronavirus pandemic, local law enforcement, budgeting, and education, their goals and the health of the economy.
Mason Allen, a 14-year-old West Carteret High School freshman who organized a recent flotilla to support President Donald Trump, shared his ideas and hopes for America’s future, according to the release. He is the son of Chris and Allyson Allen.
Bogue Sound Distillery provided a gift basket as a door prize.
