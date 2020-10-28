Beaufort resident begins new culinary journey

By Rebecca Jones, special to the News-Times
BEAUFORT — It is never too late to learn something new or to start a new career. Sue Way first came to Beaufort in 1972 to student teach at East Carteret High School. She has a BS in home economics and a master library science) from East Carolina University. Sue worked at East Carteret High School from 2005 to 2017 in the same classroom where she student taught.
During that time, she taught Foods I and Foods II where baking was a part of the curriculum for each class. There was a large unit of study for yeast breads, so she taught herself; Sue said she had to learn the basics because this was what she needed to know to teach her students. As a result, she fell in love with yeast bread making.
She enrolled in the Culinary School at Carteret County Community College and graduated in May of 2020. Chef Jennifer Summers was an inspiration and a large part of her baking journey. Chef Summers is experienced and talented and thanks to her Sue has improved in knowledge and skills.
As part of her degree, she needed to complete 320 hours of Work Based Learning. In the summer of 2019 Sue worked at The Spouter Inn for the first half of her hours. The fall semester she completed the hours for her internship at Turner Street Market. She loved baking at Turner Street Market. The staff has been very friendly, patient and most of all supportive as she learned her way with their baking needs. They worked as a team and helped each other. She enjoyed the variety of baked products needed for the market. Each week was different, and she learned to perfect the house standards as well as using her skills to produce new baked goods. Liz Kopt, the owner of Turner Street Market, listened to her creative input and was respectful of her skills. Also, Renee Youst, the previous baker, was kind and helped her settle in at the market.
Sue says she loves to bake, but yeast breads are definitely her favorite because it is so much fun to learn about the techniques involved in baking them. Although making these breads can be incredibly complicated, it can also be simple at the same time. Using the correct techniques creates a spectacular outcome.
Sue’s favorite bread to bake are the Down East sweet potato light rolls. Other favorites are kolaches, Moravian sugar cake, rolls, babka, banquettes, cinnamon rolls, Alabama orange rolls, morning buns, croissants and beignets.
Her favorite non-yeast bread dessert is cheesecake. Sue says it is, “Heaven on a fork!” Sue has a great passion for her new career. Her motto is “Bake Someone Happy!”
