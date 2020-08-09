BEAUFORT — The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artist Janet Jaworski for an art show Saturday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. at 130 Turner Street, Beaufort.
The event is free and will follow federal, state, and local guidance regarding COVID-19 during the time of the show. Jaworski is a North Carolina artist based in Morehead City. She paints primarily with oils. Many of her works showcase the beautiful wildlife, seascapes, and more of the Crystal Coast.
“When my husband came down here for work, we were struck by the area,” she said. “We would be wandering and exploring nature and wildlife. He started doing more photography... and now many of his photos are the start of my paintings.”
Jaworskis’ style reflects her vibrant personality. Her paintings are full of color and life, rather it be one of the tumbling ocean or a soaring bird. “My style has always had to do with color. I love color and it is one of those elements I strive to have standout in my paintings,” she said. “I also want to portray a realist image but work within those images to create abstractions.”
She is no stranger to design though. While raising her family she spent much of her career working in graphic design in Worcester, Maine. As her children began to move out she zoned in more on her art. She began taking workshops at the Worcester Art Museum and even started selling some work at a local farmers market.
“My daughter was in charge of a farmer’s market in Acton...the market allowed for one artisan per week, and she signed me up for a slot for spring and fall,” she said. “I was not expecting much, but to my surprise I sold quite a bit, and in the fall, people came back to buy again. She feels very proud to have launched me 11 years ago.”
After moving to North Carolina, she became involved in the artistic community. She is on the Executive board of the Arts Council of Carteret County, takes classes with artist Heather Sink, participates in multiple workshops throughout the county, volunteers at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery and is in charge of hanging art at the Cassie Howe Algeo Gallery within the Carteret Health Care Hospital. She said she loves getting to meet fellow artists and travel to different locations to create.
When asked about her favorite accomplishment thus far, she said, “Bringing people joy. Once you have finished a painting, it really has a life of its own.”
Join us in welcoming Jaworski this August at the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery. She will be the featured artist for August and September. For more information about the gallery or the artist, call 252-728-5225, visit beauforthistoricsite.org or stop by the gallery at 130 Turner St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.