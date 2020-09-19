EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament raised $29,110 for local scholarships and waterway dredging efforts during a virtual auction held live on Facebook Wednesday.
“To say it was a success is an understatement,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said Thursday.
The town started the tournament a couple years ago at the instigation of Town Commissioner Mark Taylor, who serves as tournament chairperson and led the auction.
“Last year, we held an in-person auction during the captain’s party and raised a substantial amount of money,” Mr. Taylor said in a statement Thursday. “This year, we went virtual and saw the power of an online audience.
“The increased reach helped local donors raise nearly $30,000. We are so amazed and grateful words cannot express it,” he continued.
The town provides most of the money to operate the tournament, more than $27,000, but has asked the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority for $5,625 to defray costs for cleanup and other services.
Mr. Zapp said the auction went virtual “due to COVID-19 restrictions,” which forced organizers to get creative.
An array of products and local services were donated for the auction, as well.
“These items were then auctioned off during a four-hour live event, broadcast via Facebook Live,” the manager said.
In addition to being a commercial airline pilot and town commissioner, Mr. Taylor is a licensed auctioneer.
“His skills were put to good use during the auction, helping to fund the annual scholarship program for the 2021 academic year,” Mr. Zapp said.
The tournament provided two college scholarships this year using proceeds from entry from the 2019 tournament. One went to a graduating senior at Croatan High School and one to a graduate of Swansboro High School. Each received $3,000.
“For 2021, we intend to provide two scholarships to area students that pursue higher education or training that relates to the marine or maritime industry,” Mr. Taylor said Thursday. “We could not reinvest these dollars into our young people without the selfless donations of our local sponsors and the countless hours provided by our volunteers.”
The tournament which was set for Saturday was canceled due to poor weather.
