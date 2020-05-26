Looking forward to viewing the 2024 solar eclipse from Killeen, Texas, is the community’s chief stargazer – Fred Chavez, director of the planetarium at the Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College in Killeen.
For the big show on April 8, 2024, Chavez says he anticipates “a swarm of scientists and ‘science tourists’ descending on the region to witness the brief blackout first-hand, along with a crowd of ‘cosmic yahoos.’”
He’s the guy who started the buzz with the slogan: “Come for the eclipse, stay for the kolaches.”
A large manufacturer of kolaches is Shipley Do-Nuts of Houston. (Shipley operates more than 300 franchised stores in nine southern and western states. Five of those shops are in Killeen.)
Shipley bakers say a kolache is a “savory pastry hailing from the eastern European nation of Czechoslovakia (now known as the Czech Republic). Traditionally, a kolache is a pillowy pastry...filled with a dollop of fruit or other filling.”
Elizabeth Abrahamsen is a writer for Wide Open Country of Austin, Texas, a social media site that caters to the “country and western music lifestyle.” She likes her kolaches filled with apricot, cream cheese or other sweet fillings,” such as cherries or apples.
More than 200 distinctively Czech communities were established in the mid-1800s in central and south-central Texas. The area is commonly called the “Czech belt.” Here, the kolache traditions have remained strong. Typically, kolaches were enjoyed as afternoon snacks.
Abrahamsen said Texans have turned kolaches into breakfast foods, often containing “savory ingredients like brisket, sausage, eggs, cheddar cheese, jalapenos and combinations thereof.
But what have they done? Technically, they have created klobasniky (kloh BAH snick ee). If you only eat one, it’s called a klobasnek. It’s the Czech word for “sausage roll.”
A kolache has no meat in it, Abrahamsen clarified.
If cosmic yahoos, kolaches and klobasniky aren’t your cup of tea, you might want to look elsewhere as your 2024 eclipse destination.
Let’s put student learners to the test with the next assignment in school-at-home astronomy. Here’s Lesson 3:
Why not Waco? It’s about an hour’s drive up the road in Texas from Killeen. Waco will benefit from 4 minutes, 13 seconds of “eclipse totality.” (That’s just 4 seconds shorter than at Killeen.)
The whole City of Waco, it seems, is in “fixer upper” mode, so “hosting” the American solar eclipse in 2024 would provide a huge boost to its civic pride.
Did you know the first skyscraper built in the United States west of the Mississippi River was built in downtown Waco? It’s the ALICO Building, an impressive, 22-story and 282-foot tall structure, completed in 1911 – headquarters for the Amicable Life Insurance Company (ALICO) of Texas.
There’s a giant neon sign at the top of the building displaying “ALICO” in bright red neon letters – each is 20 feet tall.
Students on campus at Baylor University in Waco, a mere mile away from the ALICO Building, have a special affinity for the ALICO nightlight, a beacon that is always welcoming.
Bill Teeter, a reporter at the Waco Tribune-Herald, said the sign “is a sentinel, glowing above the city’s night skyline – a signature for Waco.”
Equally famous is the natural attraction known as Lovers’ Leap, which rises 370 above Waco’s Bosque River. It is haunted by the legend of Waco tribe Princess Wah-Wah-Tee, who jumped off the limestone cliffs with her lover, a brave from the nearby Tawakoni tribe. They lost their lives but forged an eternal union of their spirits.
So, the challenge to those being schooled at home is...who are notable present-day Wacoites Jerry and Nan Stevens?
