BEAUFORT — The N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort and the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The N.C. Maritime Museum at Southport is closed on Mondays as part of its regular schedule.
All three museums will resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Jan. 19.
