NEWPORT — Over the last seven years, the Gingerbread Festival has grown into a “sweet” holiday tradition for the community, and organizers are working hard to make this year no exception.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public safety measures surrounding it, the festival is being moved from the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City to SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
The organizer’s vision for this year’s festival is a drive-thru Gingerbread Festival of Lights. This free, family- friendly attraction will be open Friday and Saturday, Dec. 5-6 from 5 to 8 p.m. The display route will begin on McQueen Avenue and include “food to go” at Fort Benjamin Park. Also on the route will be various holiday displays, including Santa Claus, Crab Pot Christmas Trees, holiday goodies distributed to each car, and end on Big Rock Weigh with a spectacular light display at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House.
In addition to the Festival of Lights, the tradition of the Gingerbread Competition & Display will also continue. It will be open to the public for viewing and voting Tuesday through Saturday, Dec. 8-12 at The Intersection Church located on Highway 70. Refer to the website for times.
People are encouraged to support the Crystal Coast Hospice House and help provide a fun holiday event for the community during these unique times. There are a lot of ways to support the Gingerbread Festival and the CCHH: become a sponsor, volunteer to be a festival helper, attend the festival and donate.
The CCHH mission statement is to provide an inpatient Hospice Home to the service region and ensure exceptional care management and perpetual funding for facilities, services, programs and future expansion. Since opening July 1, 2013, SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House has served over 1,500 patients and their families. With the community’s support, CCHH will continue to fill this great need for friends, families and neighbors within a five-county region.
For more information, call 252-808-2244, visit the website, HYPERLINK “https://www.crystalcoasthospicehouse.org/gingerbread-festival-2020/” https://www.crystalcoasthospicehouse.org/gingerbread-festival-2020/ or like on Facebook. Search Gingerbread Festival.
