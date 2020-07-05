Morehead City resident named NC watermelon queen

CARTERET COUNTY — A Morehead City resident was recently crowned the 2020 North Carolina Watermelon Queen during the first-ever virtual North Carolina Watermelon Association Queen Scholarship Pageant.
Sarah Swain is the 22-year-old daughter of Annie Swain of Morehead City. She is a 2020 graduate of Mount Olive University with a degree in agriculture education. Her future plan is to teach high school agriculture in North Carolina while earning a master’s degree in administration.
Ms. Swain has served as the North Carolina State Future Farmers of America vice president and as a North Carolina Teach Ag Ambassador. As an ambassador, her charge was to help encourage students to pursue a career in agriculture education. Ms. Swain enjoys working with students and volunteering in her community.
As North Carolina Watermelon Queen, Ms. Swain will serve as the spokesperson for the North Carolina watermelon industry all across the state.
“Sarah has really stepped up during this unusual time. In years past our queens have been able to participate in face to face watermelon promotions but this year is a bit different,” James Brake, North Carolina Watermelon Association president, said in a release. “Sarah has embraced her role of being a virtual Watermelon Queen by producing an educational video series entitled [sic] ‘Queen Behind the Screen’ where she shares watermelon recipes, crafts, stories and workouts with consumers on the North Carolina Watermelon Association’s Facebook and Instagram pages.”
The North Carolina watermelon season officially kicks off around the Fourth of July.
Ms. Swain will hold the state title for one year, and in February 2021 will represent North Carolina for the title of National Watermelon Queen at the National Watermelon Association Convention in Las Vegas, N.V.
