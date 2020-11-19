Basketball rules as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most magical sport, with tons of memories of players and coaches who have left an indelible mark on the game.
Jack Hilliard, a volunteer researcher with the University of North Carolina Libraries in Chapel Hill, is a big-time fanatic of ACC basketball, and one of his favorite subjects is Horace Alvin “Bones” McKinney, the “original clown prince of basketball.”
Hilliard cited a Life magazine report: “People go to Wake Forest basketball games to see a winning team perform. For the same price, they get Bones McKinney, the coach with his own private volcano. Once the game starts, the bench can’t hold him.”
Not that his assistants didn’t try. They even rigged the coach’s chair with a genuine seat belt from Piedmont Airlines. It worked...for about 4 minutes into the first half.
Bethany Bradsher’s book, “Bones McKinney: Basketball’s Unforgettable Showman,” includes many juicy coaching stories. “McKinney wore cheap loafers a size or two too large.” During a game in 1961, one of McKinney’s shoes sailed all the way out to the foul line during the game.
With the action at the other end, McKinney strolled out onto the court to retrieve his shoe. When he reached down for it, pens tumbled out of his pocket. As he attempted to gather up his pens, possession changed hands. The opposing team’s players were running toward him. So, McKinney played defense.
Whistles blew; play stopped. McKinney told a referee he was retrieving debris from the court. “That’s the kind of thing Bones could get away with,” Bradsher said. “He was a charmer.”
Another time, Wake Forest was playing at Daytonin Ohio, before a rude, unruly crowd. A woman “seated directly behind the Wake bench was engaged in a continuous high-decibel rant,” Bradsher wrote.
McKinney beckoned reserve Twig Wiggins from the end of the bench. He asked Wiggins exactly where the woman was sitting. “Over your shoulder, one seat to your left.” McKinney inched to the left a little, then cheered loudly for the next Demon Deacon play, hurling a cup of water he was holding directly over his shoulder. “How’d I do?” McKinney asked Wiggins. “Dead center, coach.”
One of Bones McKinney’s best players was Billy Packer who played on Wake’s 1962 Final Four team. Packer recalls a game against South Carolina that was being refereed by Lou Bello and Charley Eckman.
“South Carolina had a lousy team,” Packer said, “but that night, they’re giving us a rough time. The referees are killing us.”
“Bones calls a timeout and tells Alley Hart to guard Bello. He tells me to take Eckman.”
Eckman failed to see the humor and marched over to Bones and asked him what was going on? Bones says, “If you’re ever in a tight game you oughta win and you’re not winning, take your three big men and put ’em in a triangle zone, and take your two guards and put them on the two guys who are causing the most trouble, and that’s you and Bello.”
“Bones used to come and get me on Sundays so he could go preaching,” Packer said. “Bones wasn’t a good driver; it’s hard to drive with three Pepsis between your legs and eating Nabs. I’d drive and take him to these chapels, and he would make these unbelievable speeches.”
“Bones was the No. 1 preacher in the state other than Billy Graham,” Packer said.
