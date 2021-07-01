Candidate filing in 2021 municipal elections opens Friday

BEAUFORT — Starting Friday, those interested in running for a seat in local government can file as a candidate in the 2021 municipal elections.
Though Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2 is still months away, filing begins Friday at noon and lasts through noon on Friday, July 16. Interested candidates must go to the Carteret County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Beaufort, and pay the $5 fee to formally sign up.
BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish told the News-Times the elections office is ready to accept candidates and will have staff standing by to assist.
The BOE office will be closed Monday in observance of Fourth of July, Ms. Sabadish said, but otherwise it is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local elections will take place in all 11 of Carteret County’s municipalities this November, with voters getting to decide on a slew of town council and commission races. Mayoral races will occur in Atlantic Beach, Beaufort, Emerald Isle, Morehead City, Newport, Pine Knoll Shores and Bogue.
“Candidates for Town Council will have to decide whether they wish to file for a full term seat or the unexpired term seat – one candidate cannot try for both simultaneously, just as one candidate cannot run for both Mayor and Council Member simultaneously,” Ms. Sabadish said in an email to the News-Times last week.
The Newport Town Council race originally involved two races, but a third will be added to the ballot for council member Rhonda Shinn’s seat since she filled a vacancy in the first half of the unexpired term. Ms. Shinn was appointed to the seat vacated by her husband, Carteret County Commissioner Chuck Shinn, who took over on the county board after former Commissioner Bill Smith announced his resignation.
The seat for former Bogue Councilman Herbert Page, who died June 3, will be filled by appointment, not the November election.
More information about candidate filing and elections can be found on the BOE's website at carteretcountync.gov/434/Board-of-Elections.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(1) comment
Ok, folks, time to show our displeasure with these non math, zero budget , no account local servants! (almost)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.