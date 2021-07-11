BEAUFORT — With four-and-one-half days left to file for municipal elections, 36 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for 38 open mayoral, council and commission seats in the 11 Carteret County towns.
At least one candidate has filed in each town.
At the close of business Friday at the County Board of Elections office in Beaufort, there was a race for mayor in only one town, so far, Beaufort, where incumbent commissioner Sharon Harker filed July 2 and newcomer John Mattison filed July 8 to fill the seat of current Mayor Rhett Newton, who is running for U.S. Senate.
Elsewhere, incumbent mayors have filed for reelection in Atlantic Beach (Trace Cooper), Bogue (Bobby O’Chat), Morehead City (Jerry Jones), Newport (Dennis Barber) and Pine Knoll Shores (John Brodman). In Emerald Isle, Jason Holland has filed for the mayor’s slot held by Eddie Barber, who has not yet filed for reelection. In Indian Beach, no one has filed for the mayoral seat now held by Stewart Pickett.
There are no races for mayor this year in Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier.
In Atlantic Beach, incumbent council members Danny Navey and Austin Waters have filed for reelection, and newcomer Joey Starling has filed for a seat. Open seats are currently held by Mr. Navey, Mr. Waters, Harry Archer, Martin Forrest and Rick Johnson.
In Beaufort, incumbent commissioner Charles McDonald has filed for reelection, joined by newcomers Bucky Oliver and Melvin Cooper. Open seats are held by Mr. McDonald and Ann Carter.
In Bogue, incumbent council member Charlie Wilton has filed for reelection. The other council seat up for grabs is held by David Padgett.
In Cape Carteret, incumbent commissioner Steve Martin and newcomers Sarah Wax, Cameron Watts, Charles Morgan, John Ritchie and David Monroe have filed for town commission seats currently held by Mr. Martin, Mike King and Jim Nalitz.
In Cedar Point, incumbent Commissioner John Nash has filed for election to the seat he was appointed to in 2018 to fill the unexpired term of Sam Meadows, who resigned. Newcomer Joshua Reilly has also filed. Seats up for grabs are held by Mr. Nash and Pam Castellano.
A third seat, created as a result of a charter change approved by town commissioners in November 2020, is also up for election, increasing the size of the panel from a mayor and four commissioners to a mayor and five commissioners.
In Emerald Isle, incumbent commissioners Mark Taylor and Candace Dooley have filed for reelection, joined by newcomers Travis Speight and Jamie Vogel. The only open seats are those held by Mr. Taylor and Ms. Dooley.
In Indian Beach, newcomer Randall Bentley has filed for town commission. Seats up for election are held by Joel Fortune and Mike Luther.
In Morehead City incumbent city council members George Ballou and Keri McCann have filed for reelection. Those are the only council seats up for election this year.
In Newport, incumbent council member Rhonda Shinn has filed for election to the seat she has held since March when she was appointed to fill the unexpired term of her husband, Chuck Shinn, who was appointed to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners to fill the seat of Commissioner Bill Smith, Ms. Shinn’s father. Mr. Smith resigned effective Feb. 1 of this year, citing health reasons. Seats up for grabs this year in Newport are held by Ms. Shinn, Robert Benedict and Mark Eadie.
In Peletier, newcomer Tim Quinn has filed for the town commission, as has incumbent Dan Taylor. Seats up for election are held by Mr. Taylor, Alice Dunn and Larry Rhue.
In Pine Knoll Shores, incumbents Bill Knecht, Larry Corsello and Alicia Durham have filed for reelection to the town commission. They hold the only seats up for election this year.
The last day to file is Friday. The elections office at 1702 Live Oak Street in Beaufort is open for filing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. The filing fee for all seats is $5. The elections are Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.