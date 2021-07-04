Cape Carteret jump-starts municipal election filing with five commission hopefuls

BEAUFORT — Seventeen candidates filed for offices in six of Carteret County’s 11 towns Friday, the first day of filing for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 municipal elections.
The parade at the County Board of Elections office in Beaufort was led by Cape Carteret, where five candidates – incumbent Steve Martin and newcomers Sarah Wax, Cameron Watts, Charles Morgan and John Ritchie – filed for town commission seats.
No one filed Friday for the races in Atlantic Beach, Bogue, Indian Beach, Newport or Pine Knoll Shores.
The elections office is closed Monday for the Fourth of July holiday, but the filing opportunity will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m. and continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through Thursday, July 15. The final day of the filing period is Friday, July 16, when candidates can throw their hats in the ring from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Carteret County Board of Elections office is at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort, and the filing fee is $5.
Mr. Ritchie was the longtime planning board chairman in Cape Carteret but lost his chairmanship and his seat in February when town commissioners decided they wanted fresh faces on the advisory panel and required all hopefuls for the seats, including incumbents, to send in applications.
Mr. Ritchie chose not to do so.
Saturday, he said he, Mr. Martin and Mr. Morgan are running as an official team, something a little unusual in municipal elections.
“We need good leaders in the town and in my opinion, right now the only real leader on the board is Steve Martin,” he said.
The “team,” he said, wants to get back to doing the things it thinks town government should be doing, like fixing roads, addressing stormwater problems and making sure the police department is strong.
He is also concerned about the growth in town, which has intensified and will likely increase more when the state finishes constructing Interstate 42, which will provide a faster link to Carteret County for residents in the Raleigh area.
At any rate, with five people filing for the commission race, it’s apparent Cape Carteret will have one of the most hotly contested elections of all 11 towns.
Elsewhere in the county, the following candidates filed Friday.
Beaufort: Incumbent commissioner Sharon Harker filed for mayor, and incumbent commissioner Charles McDonald and newcomers Bucky Oliver and Melvin Cooper filed for commission seats.
Cedar Point: Incumbent John Nash filed for election to the town commission after being appointed in 2018 to fill the unexpired term of Sam Meadows, who resigned. Joshua Reilly also filed for a commission seat; he ran unsuccessfully in 2019.
Cedar Point, as a result of a charter change approved by town commissioners in November 2020, will also elect someone to fill a new board seat this year, increasing the size of the panel from a mayor and four commissioners to a mayor and five commissioners.
Emerald Isle: Incumbent commissioner Mark Taylor filed for reelection and was joined by newcomer Jamie Vogel.
Morehead City: Longtime incumbent mayor Jerry Jones filed for reelection, as did incumbent city council members George Ballou and Keri McCann.
Peletier: Newcomer Tim Quinn filed for town commission.
