CARTERET COUNTY — It’s that time again, folks – the League of Women Voters of Carteret County, in partnership with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting four municipal candidate town halls in the coming weeks.
The forum series will kick off Wednesday night with Beaufort candidates and continue later in the month with Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores. All will be hosted via Zoom and posted for later replay by the LWVCC, according to a recent release.
“We feel that these forums are an outstanding way to get to know the candidates who will be making legislative decisions that will impact your lives,” Chamber President Tom Kies stated in the release.
The schedule for the forum is as follows:
Beaufort, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday
Cape Carteret, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12
Emerald Isle, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13
Pine Knoll Shores, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20.
The links to join the Zoom meeting live will be posted at the LWVCC’s website, lwvcarteretcounty.org.
The structure will be similar to the organization’s previous town halls. Candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves, followed by a period of pre-screened questions. Responses will be time limited. Each candidate will also be given an opportunity to make closing statements.
Audience participants can submit questions in advance via email to lwv.nc.cc@gmail.com.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.