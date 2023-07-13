BEAUFORT — After a busy day on Friday, July 7 – the first day of filing for the Nov. 7 2023 municipal elections – things slowed down a bit at the Carteret County Board of Elections office this week.
Still, 14 candidates did file Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, joining those who filed the first day. The new ones are:
Beaufort Commission
Logan Louis Jones
John LoPiccolo
Wendy Davidson
Emerald Isle Commission
Christopher Mitchell
Josh Sawyer
Indian Beach Commission
Elizabeth (Dale) Williford
Morehead City Council
Richard Abell
Garland Terry
Newport Town Council
Rhonda Shinn
Tristan Thomas
Michael Struempf
Timmy Quillen
Peletier Commission
River Clark
Pine Knoll Shores Commission
Suzanne Wheatcraft
In the meantime, longtime Pine Knoll Shores Commission Clark Edwards said this week he will not file for reelection.
“I think it’s only fair people know I’m not going to run,” he said. “I want to encourage others to run. I’ve done the best I can. It’s been an honor to serve.”
Edwards, while not taking credit, said the town has come a long way while he’s been on the board, making concerted efforts to increase communications with residents and property owners and increasing the ability for them to comment during board meetings.
For a complete list of all who have filed through Wednesday, go to: https://www.carteretcountync.gov/482/Filing-for-Office
Filing, with a $5 fee, will continue through Friday, July 21 at the elections office in Beaufort.
In Atlantic Beach, the mayor’s seat and all five council are up for election. Mayor Trace Cooper has announced he will not seek reelection. The council seats are held by Renee Baker, Joey Dean, Danny Navey, Joey Starling and Austin Waters.
In Beaufort, the mayor’s seat and three town commission seats are up for election. The mayor is Sharon Harker. The commission seats are held by John Hagle, Bob Terwilliger and Marianna Hollinshed.
In Bogue, the mayor’s seat and three council seats are up for election. The mayor is Bobby O’Chat. The council seats are held by Mike Crose, Rick Dougherty and Al Taylor.
In Cape Carteret, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Will Baker. The commission seats are held by Jeff Waters, Cameron Watts and Don Miller.
In Cedar Point, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is Scott Hatsell. The commission seats are held by Gary Bray and Frankie Winberry.
In Emerald Isle, four commission seats are up. They are held by Jim Normile, Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel.
In Indian Beach, the mayor’s seat and one commission seat are up. The mayor is Dale Williford. The commission seat is held by Ryan Kelley.
In Morehead City, three council seats are up. They are held by Bill Taylor, David Horton and Diane Warrender.
In Newport, three council seats are up. They are the seats of Jeanne Benedict, Timmy Quillen and Danny Fornes.
In Peletier, the mayor’s seat and three commission seats are up. The mayor is Dale Sowers. The commission seats are held by David Bragg, Walter Vinson and Sonny Mason.
In Pine Knoll Shores, the mayor’s seat and two commission seats are up. The mayor is John Brodman. The commission seats are held by Clark Edwards and Ted Goetzinger.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
