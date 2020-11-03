WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared he would win Michigan “so easily” as he rallied supporters in a midnight gathering that wraps up his reelection campaign and heralds the beginning of Election Day.
Thousands turned out in Grand Rapids in low 40s weather to cheer Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
While polling in several key states shows Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, the president assured his Michigan supporters that “I think we’re doing well all over” and predicted a “red wave.”
Grand Rapids was the final stop of the Trump campaign in 2016, which turned into a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton. As Monday became Tuesday, Trump told supporters, “We made history four years ago and tomorrow we’re going to make history once again.”
Officials say Trump plans to spend election night at the White House.
Joe Biden is predicting a victory in Pennsylvania on the eve of the election.
Speaking at a drive-in rally in Pittsburgh, Biden encouraged the audience to vote and said, “I have a feeling we’re coming together for a big win tomorrow!” The crowd, about 250 cars gathered in the parking lot of Heinz Field, honked their horns and cheered as he spoke.
Biden was the headliner at a star-studded pair of rallies Monday night. Before he spoke in Pittsburgh, running mate Kamala Harris delivered a call to action at a rally in Philadelphia that was live-streamed on a large screen at the Pittsburgh rally. John Legend played in Philadelphia, while Lady Gaga performed in Pittsburgh and exhorted the crowd to “vote like your lives depend on it!”
Biden delivered a speech focused on the need to expand health care, address income inequality and racial injustice. After four events across Ohio and Pennsylvania Monday, Biden’s voice grew hoarse, but he was still energetic, at times pounding the podium for emphasis.
Biden’s campaign insists the Democrat has multiple paths to victory, but his easiest route is through Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. He’ll be campaigning in Scranton and Philadelphia on Election Day, and told the crowd Monday night, “The power is in your hands, Pennsylvania!”
President Donald Trump is campaigning in Kenosha, Wisconsin, emphasizing “peace and order” as he tries to win the critical battleground state.
Trump has returned to Kenosha, where a police officer responding to a domestic dispute call shot Jacob Blake in the back at close range, setting off waves of protests, some of which turned destructive. Buildings and cars were set on fire and stores looted.
The violence spiked Aug. 25, when two protesters were shot and killed and another was injured. Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old who came to Kenosha that day with a semiautomatic rifle, is charged in the shootings.
The crowd chanted ’’back the blue” as Trump claimed that Democrats were “waging war on the police.”
Trump seemed to acknowledge he’s in a tough race when he mocked his challenger, Democratic nominee Joe Biden. He asked the crowd: “Could he really win? Are we serious about this? What the hell is going on?”
