Lisa Carrera, a former Los Angeles Unified School history teacher from La Puente, Calif., holds the hand of her grandson Maverick, 2, after casting her ballot in-person at the Top of the Park at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Turnout has been massive during the early voting period as Californians cast ballots for president, the state Legislature, local offices and on a dozen statewide propositions. By Monday more than 11 million people had already returned their ballots. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)