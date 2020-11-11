School board chairperson outlines next steps for bonds

BEAUFORT — Now that 72% of county voters approved a $42 million school bond referendum Nov. 3, what happens next?
County Board of Education Chairman John McLean, during an interview Monday, said one of the first steps is hiring a bond projects manager to oversee the massive amount of projects, which range from classroom additions to enclosing walkways and HVAC work. Although he would not confirm who that manager would be, construction manager Keith Maready has served as a projects manager during previous school bond projects.
“Once we have our projects manager in place, we’ll start putting together projects with the county that are time sensitive, then the county will start issuing bond debt based on the projects presented,” he said.
The County Board of Education created a bond committee when discussion of the bonds began. That committee is comprised of school board members Travis Day of Morehead City, Katherine Chadwick of Stacy and Mr. McLean, along with school administrators.
“The idea was we wanted board members representing all geographic areas of the county,” he said.
Mr. McLean doesn’t foresee any work beginning at schools until sometime after the first of 2021.
“We’ve done a lot of work behind the scenes in the event the bonds passed, so some projects could actually start relatively soon,” he said.
In regards to the school bond and tax rate needed to pay the debt on the bonds, County Finance Director Dee Meshaw said the ad valorem tax rate to support the school bonds will gradually increase about 2.3 cents. Because the projects won’t be done at one time, the 2.3 cents will be spread out over several years. Currently, 1 cent of property tax generates about $1.6 million in revenue.
While county officials had hoped some of the bond debt would be repaid through the passage of a sales tax referendum, that referendum failed.
The failure of the referendum will not affect the tax rate required to pay the bond debt, according to Ms. Meeshaw.
Proceeds from the school bond referendum will go to multiple school capital projects and improvements across the county, including classroom additions and construction of four free-standing gymnasiums that will be shelter-ready in the event of a hurricane. Those gyms will be at the three high schools and at White Oak Elementary School. Land will also be purchased for a future western county elementary school.
Mr. McLean again thanked county voters for their overwhelming support of the bonds.
“For voters to see the need to upgrade our facilities and invest in that is a testimony to the benefits voters see in our county schools,” he said. “We’ll be able to address the capital needs that have been needed for many years, and will address the needs for future generations.”
