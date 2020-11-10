EMERALD ISLE — State Rep. Pat McElraft, a Republican from Emerald Isle who Nov. 3 won reelection to her seat in House District 13, representing Carteret and Jones counties, said Monday she was “humbled to see how many of our citizens came out to vote.”
She added she was “elated about the over 33,000 votes I received from Carteret and Jones counties.”
Ms. McElraft, who won about 72% of the votes against Democrat Buck Bayliff of Beaufort as of the close of the polls Nov. 3, said she “looks forward to continued service to citizens of District 13.
“Both the the counties in the district have unique needs and concerns,” she said. “We (in the state General Assembly) will work on the water infrastructure needs in Maysville and the dredging and beach nourishment needs Carteret County has.”
One concern, she said, is that revenues in the state, the counties and municipalities are “down due to Covid shutdowns,” so the state’s next two-year budget “will be a challenge.”
“I’m always up for a challenge, so I am grateful that my constituents have given me another term to meet these challenges,” Rep. McElraft concluded.
