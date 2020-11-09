Atlantic Elementary School – $45,000
- Replace interior classroom doors with new code compliant doors
($45,000)
Beaufort Middle School – $755,000
- Enclose existing walkway from main building to 8th grade building with masonry and glass ($150,000)
- Replace ceilings in main building and renovate HVAC system and update lighting ($560,000)
- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area
($45,000)
Bogue Sound Elementary School – $790,000
- Renovate HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and efficiency ($675,000)
- Construct covered walkway from school to Croatan High School
($115,000)
Broad Creek Middle School – $4,225,000
- Construct 14-classroom addition
($3,800,000)
- Remove curved walls in cafeteria to allow for more seating and improve security ($80,000)
- Construct covered walkway to bus parking lot
($30,000)
- Construct new entry/exit driveway
($175,000)
- Resurface track
($140,000)
Carteret Pre-School Center - $300,000
- Replace old unusable house portion of facility with activity building
($300,000)
Croatan High School – $8,825,000
- Construct 16-classroom addition
($4,500,000)
- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,050,000)
- Construct six new tennis courts
($340,000)
- Convert HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and efficiency
($860,000)
- Replace football field press box
($75,000)
Down East Middle School / Smyrna Elementary School - $699,000
- Enclose existing walkways from main building to elementary building and from elementary building to cafeteria
($450,000)
- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling in kitchen
($154,000)
- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area
($45,000)
- Construct covered walkway to bus drop off/pick up area
($50,000)
East Carteret High School - $5,640,000
- Upgrade/improve/modernize athletic facilities:
relocate fields on campus
construct six new tennis courts
rearrange and/or relocate band practice field
($1,300,000)
- Enclose existing walkways between two main buildings
($250,000)
- Construct auditorium addition with dressing rooms, prop storage, work space areas ($360,000)
- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,550,000)
- Resurface track
($140,000)
- Pave activity bus/auxiliary parking lot
($40,000)
Harkers Island Elementary School - $106,000
- Construct front entry canopy and walkways
($31,000)
- Enclose existing walkway from main building to gym
($29,000)
- Replace interior classroom doors with new code compliant doors
($21,000)
- Construct covered walkway to bus lot
($25,000)
Maintenance/Transportation Building - $720,000
- Renovate HVAC system for efficiency
($420,000)
- Construct storage building for equipment
($300,000)
Morehead City Elementary School - $690,000
- Install security fence on north side of campus made of masonry and fencing ($53,000)
- Construct masonry entry corridor for outside classrooms
($175,000)
- Renovate main entry into office
($160,000)
- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling in kitchen
($94,000)
- Pave faculty parking lot
($73,000)
- Construct covered walkway to bus parking lot
($135,000)
Morehead City Middle School - $1,330,000
- Renovate HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and efficiency
($975,000)
- Enclose walkway from main building to cafeteria/classroom building with masonry and fencing
($310,000)
- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area
($45,000)
Morehead City Primary School - $45,000
- Pave employee parking lot and improve bus parking lot
($45,000)
Newport Elementary School - $443,000
- Replace roof on cafeteria
($100,000)
- Construct covered walkway to the left of main entrance
($71,000)
- Renovate ceilings and exterior walls in kindergarten building
($68,000)
- Construct enclosed hallway from main building to kindergarten building with access to bus parking
($104,000)
- Construct enclosed hallway from kindergarten building to cafeteria
($100,000)
Newport Middle School - $55,000
- Construct covered walkway to bus drop off/pick up area
($55,000)
West Carteret High School - $10,245,000
- Expand existing locker rooms
($1,500,000)
- Construct new band room
($950,000)
- Replace interior doors with new code compliant doors and hardware
($145,000)
- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,050,000)
- Replace chilled water piping in HVAC system, and heat and air condition corridors ($560,000)
- Construct dining room addition with restrooms
($505,000)
- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling/ventilation in kitchen
($75,000)
- Convert six existing science labs into regular classrooms
($405,000)
- Construct six-classroom addition with two complete science labs and restrooms, and connect to main building
($1,700,000)
- Upgrade/improve/modernize athletic facilities:
update three tennis courts and construct three new tennis courts
renovate band field; relocate girls’ softball field; renovate practice fields
($665,000)
- Renovate/update auditorium
($250,000)
- Construct a new bus parking lot behind school
($300,000)
- Resurface track
($140,000)
White Oak Elementary School - $2,370,000
- Renovate main entrance and office area for safety
($130,000)
- Replace existing gym with multi-purpose gymnatorium including restrooms, storage areas, stage and bleachers; shelter ready – generator; connected to existing corridor
($2,115,000)
- Renovate restrooms in two older classroom halls
($125,000)
Land Acquisition ($2,500,000)
- Purchase land for a new elementary school in the western part of the county ($2,500,000)
Safety and Security At All Sites - $1,267,000
- Installation of security doors and access controls
($765,000)
- Installation of new intercom systems to voice over IP for safety
($502,000)
Bond Issuance Cost - $350,000
Bond Construction Management Cost - $600,000
Total - $42,000,000
