County voters pass school bond referendum

These signs sitting Tuesday on Bridges Street in Morehead City endorse a $42 million school bond referendum, which Carteret County voters approved. (Cheryl Burke photo)

Atlantic Elementary School – $45,000 

- Replace interior classroom doors with new code compliant doors 

($45,000) 

Beaufort Middle School – $755,000 

- Enclose existing walkway from main building to 8th grade building with masonry and glass ($150,000) 

- Replace ceilings in main building and renovate HVAC system and update lighting ($560,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area 

($45,000) 

Bogue Sound Elementary School – $790,000 

- Renovate HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and efficiency ($675,000) 

- Construct covered walkway from school to Croatan High School 

($115,000) 

Broad Creek Middle School – $4,225,000 

- Construct 14-classroom addition 

($3,800,000) 

- Remove curved walls in cafeteria to allow for more seating and improve security ($80,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to bus parking lot 

($30,000) 

- Construct new entry/exit driveway 

($175,000) 

- Resurface track 

($140,000) 

Carteret Pre-School Center - $300,000 

- Replace old unusable house portion of facility with activity building 

($300,000) 

Croatan High School – $8,825,000 

- Construct 16-classroom addition 

($4,500,000) 

- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing  area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,050,000) 

- Construct six new tennis courts  

($340,000)

- Convert HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and  efficiency 

($860,000) 

- Replace football field press box 

($75,000) 

Down East Middle School / Smyrna Elementary School - $699,000 

- Enclose existing walkways from main building to elementary building and from elementary  building to cafeteria 

($450,000) 

- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling in kitchen 

($154,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area  

($45,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to bus drop off/pick up area 

($50,000) 

East Carteret High School - $5,640,000 

- Upgrade/improve/modernize athletic facilities: 

relocate fields on campus 

construct six new tennis courts 

rearrange and/or relocate band practice field 

($1,300,000) 

- Enclose existing walkways between two main buildings 

($250,000) 

- Construct auditorium addition with dressing rooms, prop storage, work space areas ($360,000) 

- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing  area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,550,000) 

- Resurface track 

($140,000) 

- Pave activity bus/auxiliary parking lot 

($40,000) 

Harkers Island Elementary School - $106,000 

- Construct front entry canopy and walkways 

($31,000) 

- Enclose existing walkway from main building to gym 

($29,000) 

- Replace interior classroom doors with new code compliant doors 

($21,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to bus lot 

($25,000)

Maintenance/Transportation Building - $720,000 

- Renovate HVAC system for efficiency 

($420,000) 

- Construct storage building for equipment 

($300,000) 

Morehead City Elementary School - $690,000 

- Install security fence on north side of campus made of masonry and fencing ($53,000) 

- Construct masonry entry corridor for outside classrooms 

($175,000) 

- Renovate main entry into office  

($160,000) 

- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling in kitchen 

($94,000) 

- Pave faculty parking lot 

($73,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to bus parking lot 

($135,000) 

Morehead City Middle School - $1,330,000 

- Renovate HVAC system from 2 pipe to 4 pipe to improve dehumidification and  efficiency 

($975,000) 

- Enclose walkway from main building to cafeteria/classroom building with masonry and  fencing 

($310,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to car drop off/pick up area 

($45,000) 

Morehead City Primary School - $45,000 

- Pave employee parking lot and improve bus parking lot 

($45,000) 

Newport Elementary School - $443,000 

- Replace roof on cafeteria 

($100,000) 

- Construct covered walkway to the left of main entrance 

($71,000) 

- Renovate ceilings and exterior walls in kindergarten building 

($68,000) 

- Construct enclosed hallway from main building to kindergarten building with access to bus  parking 

($104,000) 

- Construct enclosed hallway from kindergarten building to cafeteria 

($100,000)

Newport Middle School - $55,000 

- Construct covered walkway to bus drop off/pick up area 

($55,000) 

West Carteret High School - $10,245,000 

- Expand existing locker rooms 

($1,500,000) 

- Construct new band room 

($950,000) 

- Replace interior doors with new code compliant doors and hardware 

($145,000) 

- Construct free-standing gym for school/community use with bleachers on one side, dressing  area, restrooms, storage, office space; shelter ready - generator, showers and serving line ($3,050,000) 

- Replace chilled water piping in HVAC system, and heat and air condition corridors ($560,000) 

- Construct dining room addition with restrooms 

($505,000) 

- Install new exhaust hood and renovate ceiling/ventilation in kitchen 

($75,000) 

- Convert six existing science labs into regular classrooms 

($405,000) 

- Construct six-classroom addition with two complete science labs and restrooms, and connect to main building 

($1,700,000) 

- Upgrade/improve/modernize athletic facilities: 

update three tennis courts and construct three new tennis courts 

renovate band field; relocate girls’ softball field; renovate practice fields 

($665,000) 

- Renovate/update auditorium 

($250,000) 

- Construct a new bus parking lot behind school 

($300,000) 

- Resurface track  

($140,000) 

White Oak Elementary School - $2,370,000 

- Renovate main entrance and office area for safety 

($130,000) 

- Replace existing gym with multi-purpose gymnatorium including restrooms, storage areas, stage and bleachers; shelter ready – generator; connected to existing corridor 

($2,115,000) 

- Renovate restrooms in two older classroom halls 

($125,000)

Land Acquisition ($2,500,000) 

- Purchase land for a new elementary school in the western part of the county ($2,500,000) 

Safety and Security At All Sites - $1,267,000 

- Installation of security doors and access controls  

($765,000) 

- Installation of new intercom systems to voice over IP for safety 

($502,000) 

Bond Issuance Cost - $350,000  

Bond Construction Management Cost - $600,000 

Total - $42,000,000

