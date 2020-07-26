CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Fire Department was in charge of the scene Sunday evening when the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit from Marine Corp Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville blew up an unexploded military ordinance Sunday evening after a boater picked it up and brought it to Dudley’s Marina in Cedar Point.
Capt. Dustin Pelkey of the WCFD said a boater found the device and brought it to the popular marina late Sunday afternoon.
The N.C. Marine Patrol, law enforcement arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, was notified and contacted the U.S. Coast Guard, the military unit, Swansboro Fire Department the town of Cedar Point and the Swansboro Police Department, among other agencies, Capt. Pelkey said.
All the units communicated well together to halt traffic along Highway 24 in the area and to keep boaters away.
Capt. Pelkey said the ordnance was buried in a trench, rendered harmless and then exploded.
“It went very well,” he said.
Traffic was halted for about 20 minutes, although it backed up for longer than that on a typical Sunday on the busy highway.
“The EOD did a great job,” Capt. Pelkey said. “Everyone involved did their jobs.”
Reports indicate the device was found in Browns Inlet, south of Swansboro.
All navigable waters in the area between the south bank of Bear Creek and the north bank of Browns Inlet are property of U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and are off-limits due to highly sensitive unexploded ordnance in this area, according to the Marine Corps.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
