Duke Energy reports scattered power outages Thursday afternoon

NEWPORT — After restoring power to the approximately 6,000 customers who were without it early Thursday morning, Duke Energy reports around 230 customers are still without power Thursday afternoon.
According to an online Duke Energy power outage map, the outage is affecting the Nine Foot Road area of Newport with an estimated restoration time of 4:30 p.m. An earlier outage in Morehead City has been resolved.
About 6,000 people were without power in Morehead City Thursday morning.
It was reported around 2:30 a.m. due of a damaged power line, according to the Duke Energy outage map. Power was expected to be restored some time between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m. However, there are still pockets of residents without power.
Thank you, Duke Power, for being on top of the situation. It was nice to wake up to power!
