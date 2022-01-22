PELETIER — The Western Carteret Fire Department responded to a residential blaze in frigid temperatures during an ice storm near Peletier at 7:45 p.m. Friday night, but the owner of the home had mostly put out the fire before the crews arrived.
WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter said it was reported as a fire in a residential structure at 321 Appaloosa Court. He said it started on the back deck where the owner was using a space heater to keep an exotic plant warm.
“Upon arrival, the occupant had fought the fire with an extinguisher and water buckets and there was smoke showing but not visible fire,” Chief Hunter said Friday night in an email.
“Crews completed extinguishing the fire and entered the attic space to check for fire extension.”
The chief said there was fire extension into the attic at the soffit, involving some insulation, but the majority of the damage was exterior.
“Damage was approximately $10,000,” Chief Hunter added. “There were no injuries and thankfully the family was not displaced.”
The WCFD was assisted by Swansboro Fire Department, Emerald Isle Fire Department, Broad & Gales Creek Fire Department and the Maysville Fire Department.
“Response was slightly hampered by the weather conditions but all units and personnel returned safely to quarters,” Chief Hunter said.
Carteret County tax records list the owners of the property as Justin and Kristen Flexer and show the value of the home as $130,853.
