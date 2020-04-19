MOREHEAD CITY - The bridge between Morehead City and Beaufort was forced to close for about an hour last night due to multi-car accident.
According to Morehead City PD, a 58-year man driving an SUV lost control of his vehicle and went left of center, and hit with another vehicle head on.
The female driver of the second vehicle and the man were sent to Carteret Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.
The man was arrested and charges are pending.
