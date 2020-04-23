Park & Learn WiFi Zones will open Thursday, April 23, at eight sites throughout the county and will be open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
These zones will allow students and families to have free, filtered WiFi connection. This will help those who do not have reliable WiFi access at home.
The zones will be at Atlantic Elementary, Beaufort Elementary, Broad Creek Middle, Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary, Newport Middle, West Carteret High and White Oak Elementary. #carteretstrong
