Lowzinia Gooding, Havelock
Lowzinia Gooding, 69, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Pruitt-Neuse in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Pauline Smith, Beaufort
Pauline Mason Smith, 92, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Beaufort, surrounded by family. Her arrangements will be announced soon. Pauline Mason Smith was born on January 17, 1930, in Atlantic NC. She moved to Core Creek when she was 12. She graduated from Beaufort High School with honors, and later married Frederick Earl Smith in 1948.
TERESA "TERRY" HAMILTON, Morehead City
Teresa "Terry" Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
