Following is the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School Class of 2022:
Breanna Allen, Isaac Beasley, Samuel Beasley, Preston Bolding, Jayden Conner, Kristopher Cummings II, Gavin Dean, Courtney DuMarce, Zoe Elliott, John Fasulo, Darby Fonner, Randy Fulcher, Walker Gordon, Ridge Hayden, Dezerea Hummel, James Johnson, La’tecyia Johnson, David Knapp, Juan Lara Torres, Gericko Mendoza, Tanner Mills, Micah Munden, Hayden Quinn, Elijah Rowe, Jenna Rutledge, Adrianna Seder, Mason Thomas, Stewart Thompson-Shirey, Pierce Toledo, Alexis Tosh, Austin Wills.
