Community Calendar – September 24, 2021 Edition
Community
The Great Core Sound Closet Clean Out Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, October 9 beginning at 8 am and continue until 3 with a food truck and refreshments all day. Everyone is invited to participate. For those wanting to come sell their “own stuff,” table spaces are available for $25 (10x10.) Or if you would like to donate to the museum, museum volunteers will be glad to accept your donation. All proceeds will help support museum programming. For more information, links to reserve your table or to donate and volunteer at https://www.coresound.com/event-info/closetcleanout. If you need to know details on drop off locations and times, please call 252.728.1500.
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program presents Sip, Savor and Shop; November 22 12-3pm; Don't miss the Annual Fundraiser, Sip Savor and Shop to Stop Domestic Violence ! It’s 12-3pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and features an amazing fashion show and delicious lunch by Floyd’s 1921 with lots of vendors for shopping! Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on our website C arteretdomesticviolence.com or by visiting the Facebook page, Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. Net proceeds support CCDVP programs including safe temporary emergency shelter, counseling and related services to victims of domestic violence. Events sponsors and silent auction donations are needed. Please contact Debbie Fisher for more information and to donate. Fisherdebbie2@gmail.com or (252) 646-3869.
Aids to Navigation Sunset Cruise; Saturday, October 16; America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast presents its popular Aids to Navigation Sunset Cruise on Saturday, October 16. Tickets are $75 and include dinner and the cruise. Seating is limited and advance registration/payment is required. Ticket details are available at www.abc-cc.org. For more information, contact abc.crystalcoast@gmail.com. Click here for the event flyer.
Swansboro Mullet Festival of North Carolina - The 2021 Mullet Festival will take place on Oct. 9 and 10 in historic downtown Swansboro. Features include a parade on Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 a.m., street vendors, a kids play area, live music, a fish fry, food vendors and more. For more information, follow Swansboro Festivals on Facebook. The Mullet Scavenger Hunt Adventure Race is planned for Oct. 2, 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Sign up on that day will be at Pogie’s Fishing Center.
CRYSTAL COAST WOMEN IN BUSINESS CONFERENCE; Thursday, October 14, 2021 • 7:30 am - 1:30 pm; Carteret Community College Culinary and Hospitality Arts Center. The Crystal Coast Women in Business Conference is finally here. Take advantage of forward-thinking keynote speakers, networking with influential attendees, and much more. Click here for information and to register.
Household Hazardous Waste Recycling Event
Saturday, September 25 at Carteret County Health Department from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. They will be accepting latex and oil paint and paint thinners, cooking oil, drain openers, batteries, automotive fluids, gasoline, used motor oil, anti-freeze, pesticides: lawn, garden and farm pesticides and fertilizer. You must remain in your car at all times.
Carteret County Homeless Stand Down on September 30 from 10 – 2 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center. The event is being held to benefit the unemployed, under employed and indigent population of Carteret County. While the event highlights helping our Veterans, all are welcome. Service providers that offer services to Veterans as well as the general public are asked to sign up and attend. Registration ends the 17 th of September. Click here for the event flyer. Contact John Sotirksy for more information john.sotirkys@nccommerce.com
Beaufort Historical Association Fall Fundraising Party; Saturday, October 2 . Join the Beaufort Historical Association for its annual Fall Fundraising Party on October 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Team Home (715 Front Street). The party will feature a delicious menu, live jazz music, and beautiful artwork by local artists. Tickets are $100. All proceeds will support the Old Jail c.1829 restoration project. For more information or to purchase your tickets visit www.beauforthistoricsite.org , call 252-728-5225, or stop in at the Beaufort Historic Site Welcome Center, 130 Turner St. With the uncertainty of the recent COVID spread, every precaution will be taken for safety. If you would like to attend, we kindly ask for you to be fully vaccinated. In the event of a cancellation, refunds will be issued.
American Cancer Society’s Crystal Coast Relay For Life is moving forward to provide a meaningful, safe, outdoor and moving experience on Saturday, October 23 at Carteret Community College in Morehead City. This event is more of a movement to honor those who are battling cancer OR those who have lost their battle. Please click here to register your team, church, company or as an individual. To sponsor, please email Rachel Urban at rachel.urban@cancer.org .
The Carteret County Veterans Day Parade will be November 6th at 11am in Morehead City. Golf carts/drivers and convertibles/drivers are needed for participants. In addition, registration is now open for groups and individuals wanted to participate in the event. Register online at www.americanlegionmhc.org/veterans_day_parade
Committee volunteers are welcome. Please email ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer.
The Beaufort Wine and Food Festival is a wine and food weekend experience from October 7-10, that pays homage to our rich maritime roots by pairing fine wine and spirits with the culinary talents of Carteret County. www.beaufortwineandfood.org
Thursday, October 7 5:30-9:30 p.m. – Dining on the Docks
Friday, October 8 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Sip and Shop Fashion Show
Saturday, October 9 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – A Shuckin’ Good Time
Sunday, October 10 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Blues, Bubbles, & Brunch
Camp Albemarle is planning its Second Annual Fall Festival for Saturday, October 30th. Click here for the flyer. Last year we had 1,500 people attend. We are offering non-profits an opportunity to partner with us on this event. The festival will include family fun, camp activities, hayride, inflatables, cupcake walk, candy booths, and s’mores sponsored by local businesses. Funds raised will support Camp Albemarle’s, Alby After School. Non-profits can sponsor a booth to pass out candy and promotional material. The booths will be Trick-or-treating style with families coming up to your booth throughout the event. Click here for Sponsorship information. Click here to register. Please contact Carlie Ansel for more information. Carlie@campalbemarle.org or (252) 726-4848
Hammocks Beach State Park [NP1] will offer kayak eco-tours on Sept. 21 and 28 at 8:30 a.m. each day. Participants must be at least 13 years old. The park is at 1572 Hammocks Beach Road in Swansboro. Call (910) 326-4881 for information
•Hammocks Beach State Park will offer the Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island Marsh Cruise each Wednesday and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. during September. This 90- minute interpretive cruise around Swansboro and the Hammocks Beach State Park is a great chance to enjoy the scenery, wild[1]life and beautiful autumn weather. Donations benefit FHBI. visit www.fhbi.org/ Marsh-Cruise to reserve a seat.
2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, featuring the world's top aviation aerobatic team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. September 25-26, 2021
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
N.C Seafood Festival- Fri, Oct 1, 12 PM – Sun, Oct 3, 5 PM ; Downtown Morehead City
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Arts and Entertainment
Crystal Coast Civic Center Free Concert; Monday, October 4 6:30 pm ; The United States Air Force Heritage of America Band is proud to present Heritage Brass, a pioneering symphonic brass ensemble. Bringing the military tradition of brass, percussion, and vocals to the concert stage, Heritage Brass presents programs that are both exhilarating and intimate. Representing Air Force professionals serving across the globe, Heritage Brass showcases the service’s excellence and precision in every performance throughout the eastern seaboard, from South Carolina to Maine. Comprised of ten brass players, a percussionist, and vocalist, the ensemble maintains a rigorous performance schedule presenting a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, new compositions and distinctive arrangements. Crystal Coast Civic Center / 3505 Arendell St. Morehead City / 252.247.3883
Carteret Community Theater Production of Nunsense; October 1,2,3 and 8,9,10. NUNSENSE will be presented in Jocelyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Performance d ates are Oct 1,2,8 & 9 at 7:00pm and Sundays at 3 & 10 at 2:00pm. Tickets are $20 per person, $15 for students, and can be purchased at the door or at www.carteretcommunitytheatre.com .
American Music Festival-Mertz trio, Sept 25; 7:30 PM, First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC
American Music Festival – Ulysses String Quartet; Nov. 6; 7:30 PM, First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC
New Bern, NC –Toyota of New Bern and White Umbrellawill present Sister Hazel, Kasey Tyndall & Paige Johnson at Lawson Creek Park on October 8th, and featuring Greenville’s very own Kasey Tyndall and Paige King Johnson who recently debuted a video on CMT. Tickets start out at $19 per ticket and go up to $39 per ticket. Gates will open at 6pm. Food Trucks will be on site, beer and wine will be available. Contact Information: Chadwick/Kathleen Howard 217-766-7322
2021 Photography Competition & Exhibition - Through Saturday, October 30, 2021 5:00 PM . Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center 1785 Island Road Harkers Island, NC, 28531
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will begin Tuesday rehearsals for the Fall 2021 season on Sept. 7, 7-8 p.m., at the Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Concerts are planned for Dec. 12 and 19. New singers are always welcome. Call (910) 324-6864 for information.
Alive at Five concert series- The free, family-friendly music series will be hosted at Jaycee Park, located at 807 Shepard St., from 5 to 8 p.m. on the waterfront in downtown Morehead City. Thurs., Sept. 16 - Band of Oz; Thurs., Oct. 14 - The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Concessions will be available for purchase at the events. No coolers or outside beverages will be allowed inside the concert area. Visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com for more info about the series.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
The North Carolina Aquariums are offering Scholars Grants for the 2021-22 school year. The grants offer funding for Title 1 schools to help with educational opportunities with the aquariums. Applications may be submitted through Sept. 8. Call (252) 247-4003 for information.
Sports
Kristen McDonald Memorial Charity Golf Tournament; Saturday, October 9; Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain will host the 7th annual Kirsten McDonald Memorial Charity Golf Tournament at The Beaufort Club. The goal of the tournament is to create a sustainable memorial to honor Kirsten’s life and to support deserving youth in Carteret County. One hundred percent of the net proceeds raised by the tournament will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in Carteret County. For more information on becoming a sponsor or entering a team, visit our event site: PLAY THE K REGISTRATION
North Carolina Seafood Festival Road Races- Saturday, October 2, 2021; Morehead City
Tough Oaks Obstacle Course Run- Saturday, October 9, 2021; Newport, N.C.
Core Sound Run – Saturday October 30 – Saturday, November 6; Harkers Island
Tuna Relay — Malak Series - Friday, October 22nd - Saturday, October 23rd; Raleigh or Trenton to Atlantic Beach
Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K - 2021 (runsignup.com)- October 30, 2021
Government and Civic Meetings
Candidate Forums for Fall Municipal Races - The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters of Carteret County (LWVCC) will be hosting a series of 3 candidate forums for candidates running in local municipal elections this Fall. All forums will be all be available via Zoom and/or FB live and are open to the community. Dates are as follows:
Town of Beaufort- Wednesday, Oct 6th, 6:00-8:00 pm- available via Zoom and FB Live
Town of Cape Carteret- Tuesday, Oct 12 th , 6:00-8:00 pm- in person and via zoom
Town of Emerald Isle- Wednesday, Oct 13th, 6:00-8:00 pm- in person and via zoom
For more information, please contact Carol Geer at (252)-728-6385 or carolgeer@gmail.com . Click here for the Press Release and more information.
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
