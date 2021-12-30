Community Calendar – Dec. 30, 2021 Edition
Community
Carteret County Health Department provides a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Call (252) 728- 8550, option 2, to make an appointment
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County. Tickets are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City for the event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Cedar Point will sponsor Operation Bundle Up this winter, collecting new winter coats for children. To donate a winter coat, winter hats, mittens or gloves, with tags attached, please call (252) 393-7898.
New Year Events
Morehead City Crab Pot Drop 12/31/21: 5:00 pm ; On December 31st, come downtown to usher out 2021 and welcome 2022. The Downtown Countdown takes place at Big Rock Landing beginning at 5pm. There will be activities for families and children including music, crafts, and face painting while waiting for the crab pot to drop at 6pm. Help the Morehead City Fire Department countdown to drop the decorated crab pot from their ladder truck. At Midnight, enjoy a celebration of fireworks that can be seen all along the downtown Morehead City waterfront. Visit Downtown Morehead City businesses during the day for various celebrations. More information available by contacting Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or Lisa Rueh at lisa@downtownmoreheadcity.com
Schedule of Events:
5:00-6:00pm: Children’s crafts, music, activities, and face painting
6:00pm: Crab Pot Drop and Countdown.
12:00am: Fireworks
Ring in the New Year with live music, entertainment and food vendors in historic Downtown New Bern on Dec. 31 at 5:30 p.m. The fourth annual New Year’s Block Party will be at the corner of Craven and Pollock streets, in front of city hall. Admission is free. Call (252) 639-2901 for information.
The Rotary Civic Center of Swansboro will be the site of a Cowboy Formal New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Tickets are $60 per person and include dinner and drinks. Velvet Rodeo will provide entertainment. Proceeds will be donated to the Seaside Arts Council. Call (252) 503-0857 for ticket information
The 2022 Penguin Plunge will return to the sandy beach of Atlantic Beach on Saturday, Jan. 1 to ring in the New Year and celebrate the 19th anniversary of the exhilarating charity event. “Penguins” who wish to participate in 2022 Penguin Plunge can preregister online at penguin-plunge.org through Dec. 30 or register onsite in front of the Crab’s Claw Restaurant on Jan. 1, starting at 10 a.m.
First Day Hike at Hammocks Beach State Park will be on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. Welcome in the new year with a hike on Bear Island and collect beach treasures. Call (910) 326-4881 for information. Participation is limited.
Arts and Entertainment
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY (CCCS) 2022 SPRING REHEARSALS RESUME - The CCCS resumes weekly Tuesday rehearsals for their Spring 2022 concert season on January 4, 2022, from 7-9 p.m., at Swansboro United Methodist Church, Swansboro. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, and bringing your water. Proof of vaccination is required. Concerts are planned for Sunday, April 3 at Swansboro United Methodist Church, and Friday, April 8 at All Saints Anglican Church, Newport. CCCS is a non-audition community choir and new singers are always welcome. For more information, please contact Music Director Finley Woolston, at 910-324-6864, or finley@ec.rr.com. You can also visit www.crystalcoastchoral.wixsite.com or our Facebook page.
Save the date! The 32nd annual Art From the Heart show will be held at 4915 Arendell St. Morehead City (the old K-Mart building) Opening date is set for February 10th with the submissions being accepted February 4-6 from 12-6 p.m.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is now accepting entries for its 17th annual Wildlife in North Carolina Photo Competition. The contest is open to amateur and professional photogra[1]phers of all ages, except for employees of the Wildlife Commission, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and their immedi[1]ate families. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 31 at 5 p.m. For details visit ncwildlife.org.
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
Run/Walk for Life 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run
A great way to show support for the March For Life in Washington, DC locally. This year's event will be virtual so you can complete and compete on your time schedule and on your favorite trail! Proceeds benefit Havelock Pregnancy Resource Center and North Carolina Right to Life. Run or walk your best with your best friends and family any time between January 22rd and January 29th at Noon then join us on a Facebook Live Event for awards presentation! Event time to be announced on Facebook. DOOR PRIZES! We will have door prizes of 2 Amazon Gift Cards valued at $50 each! Each participant will be entered. Registration is $30 for 5K or Fun Run. Get a $5 rebate on your registration when you refer a friend! Just have give them your referral code to use when they register! (One rebate per participant). Short sleeve tee shirts included in registration. Race packets for those registered by January 3rd will be shipped January 17th-all others will be shipped within 2 weeks of race completion. Registrations will be accepted up to January 29th at 10 am. SWAG!! First 100 participants will receive Run For Life Race Bib, wristband and drawstring bag.
Open-Play Pickleball - Morehead City Parks and Recreation
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our newly renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Monday and Wednesdays from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Barre Fitness - The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. There will be no classes on 11/11 (Veteran’s Day), November 16th, and 11/25 (Thanksgiving). Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Gentle Morning Yoga - A one-hour yoga practice focusing on deep stretch and flowing movement to help you rise and shine. We’ll focus on gentle stretching and strengthening to wake up the muscles to get you ready for the day. Open to all ability levels and ages! Participants will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Tuesday mornings at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Relaxed Fit Yoga - A one-hour practice providing stretch and strengthening in a laid-back atmosphere. This practice helps tone muscle, optimize balance, and increase flexibility. Open to all ability levels and ages! Class goers will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Thursday evenings at 6:15 pm beginning October 7th at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has begun expanded our Recreation Center hours. The hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
