Community Calendar – May 13, 2022, 2022 Edition
Community
We NEED your help for Military Appreciation Day-! MAD Morehead City will host active duty troops for a day of fishing, followed by a picnic, on June 4, 2022 All totally free of charge to Active Duty, Guard and Reservists. The more boats and volunteers we have, the more troops we can serve. We need volunteers with boats to take troops fishing and general volunteers to organize a day on the water and picnic for these fine men and women. Check it out at www.militaryappreciationday.net and register for the MHC event. Specific Questions? Contact Chris Milks at 336-340-3323 or email: MoreheadCityMAD@gmail.com
America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast is offering America’s Boating Class(ABC), 3rd Edition. This course has two components. The first includes classroom instruction on boat selection, rules of the road, aids to navigation, safety, required equipment, and numerous other topics. The second is an optional, On-The-Water, session that will familiarize students with actual, hands-on training for basic boat handling, docking, simulated fueling, Aids to Navigation, Man-Overboard drills, and anchoring. Students will be at the helm of a Squadron member’s boat, under the supervision of the owner and an instructor, practicing various boat-handling skills. Students may arrange in advance to use their own personal boats if they meet certain restrictions. This class will be offered May 20/21, at Carteret Community College, Wayne West Building, Room 115. Times are Friday evening, 6-9pm, and Saturday, 8:30am – 4:30pm. Cost for the comprehensive teaching and reference manual for this class will be $50.00. The On-The-Water training session will be held for all graduates Sunday, May 22, weather permitting. Note that to obtain a boating license at the NC website is a 3-hour course that costs $49.95 per person and does not include a reference manual. To enroll, visit www.abc-cc.org/Boater-Education.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers low- to moderate-income taxpayers tax preparation assistance. The service is offered at St. Peter’s-by[1]the-Sea Episcopal Church in Swansboro. Call (252) 497-7862 after March 1 to make an appointment.
Beach Music Week - Why limit the 2022 Atlantic Beach Music Festival to one day when you can enjoy BMF themed events for an entire week? May 16- May 21. Book your hotel stay early and join us for the 3nd Annual Beach Music Festival Week. Monday, May 16: DJ Danny Navey at the TackleBox Tavern at 7 p.m. ;Tuesday, May 17: DJ Bill Mason at the Tipsy Turtle Tavern at 4 p.m.;Wednesday, May 18: Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, featuring live music by Jim Quick and Coastline.;Thursday, May 19: Beach Music Pub Crawl from 6-10 p.m. with shuttle service to ten Atlantic Beach locations. Tickets go on sale soon!Friday, May 20: Sponsor's Reception at Memories Beach Club beginning at 6:00 p.m. (Sponsor ticket required). Saturday, May 21: 2022 Atlantic Beach Music Festival at the Circle from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The festival is free, and tickets are not required.
Arts and Entertainment
Wildlife Photography Contest - NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects (new category). Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (3 images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
Learn how to make your own Pine Needle Basket with Ms. Penny Holland! The class will be held three different times: May 6, July 22 (advanced session), and September 16. Pine needle basket-making dates back to almost 9,000 years ago and the baskets served as a vessel for grain, crops, and other essentials. The price for materials is $50 for each class. All supplies provided. Bring bag lunch. Must sign up by calling 252-728-5225 or visiting the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner Street. Sign up ends a week before each class. Max for each class is 10.
Kids Art Summer Camp - Salt Studio, located in Morehead City, is hosting a summer art camp for kids! Choose either morning or afternoon session and take advantage of this awesome Summer opportunity. Call (252)808-5560 to reserve your spot! Camp Dates:
June 13-17, June 27-July 1; July 4-8; July 11-15; July 25-29; August 1-5; August 8-12
Alive at Five, the monthly concert series in downtown Morehead City, will return on Friday, June 24, and will also have concerts in July, August, September and October. All the family-friendly shows will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street on the waterfront. Friday, June 24 -The Bounce Party Band ; Friday, July 22-Liquid Pleasure; Friday, Aug. 26 - Night Years; Thursday, Sept. 15- Band of Oz; Thursday, Oct. 13- The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Beverages will be available for purchase and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area. Food and snack vendors will be in attendance. For more information about Alive at Five or DMC, Inc. visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com and follow social media.
32nd Annual Beaufort Music Festival; May 20 at 4:30 p.m. – May 21 at 11;30 p.m. Gallants Channel in Beaufort, 293 W, Beaufort Rd ext. 2022 Beaufort Music Festival (simpletix.com)
The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery is excited to welcome artist Angela Harker this coming April. Harker will be the featured artist for the months of April and May. The Mattie King Davis Art Gallery, the oldest art gallery in Carteret County, contains original works of art by local and regional artists inspired by our quaint sea coast. You will find a wide variety of memorable artwork including oils, water colors, acrylics, pottery, glass, jewelry, cards, weavings, and more. A portion of all sales benefit the Beaufort Historical Association’s ongoing educational programs and restoration projects.
THE CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND (CCSB) 2022 SPRING REHEARSALS RESUME - The CCSB will begin weekly rehearsals for the Spring 2022 season on Mondays, beginning February 21, 2022, from 7-8 p.m., at Croatan High School. CCSB is a volunteer concert band. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact our director, Jason Robison at jason.robison@carteretk12.org, visit our Facebook page, or our website at ccsunshineband.wixsite.com/website.
Arts Council of Carteret County- Give the Arts a Home We Need Your Help! Donations small and large help us open! A 3,400 sq. ft. leased property at 1702 Arendell has been secured that will provide a visible brick and mortar for a gallery, exhibition, workshop, programing, meeting space offices for the Arts Council. You can help equip and furnish this space which is scheduled to open the end of April 2022. We need funds to open the doors. Click here to donate!
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
East Carteret High School (ECHS) Miles for Music fundraising event to share with Coastal partners north, south and inland of Beaufort, NC. It's our 3rd Annual Miles for Music 5K, & 1 Mile Fun run, with and without dogs, on May 28th, 8AM at 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC 28516. Sign up below at Run Sign https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Beaufort/ECHSMilesforMusic
The Carteret County Annual Beach Run is a series of seven races perfect for all ages and skill levels. Race options include 1 Mile, 5K, and 10K (Race #7 is 1 Mile and 5K only). All runs take place on the sand in Atlantic Beach. Participants have the option to register for all seven races, or separately. Registration for all seven races includes an official 2022 Beach Run T-Shirt. Runners in individual races have the option to bundle in T-Shirts at checkout. Race Dates: Thursday May 5th, Thursday May 19th, Thursday June 2nd, Thursday June 16th, Thursday July 14th, Tuesday August 2nd, Tuesday August 16th (1 Mile & 5K Run Only). All registration will be electronic. There will be no paper registrations. Check in for all races 5:15-6:15PM beside the bath house at the Atlantic Beach Circle. The address is 207 W. Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512. All races begin promptly at 6:30PM, staggered start will also be offered starting 5:30pm-6:15pm. Must participate in five of the of the six races to be qualified for awards. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/
Miles for Music- Saturday, May 28- 411 Front St, Beaufort, NC - 3rd Annual East Carteret High School Band Miles for Music 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. This year there we are excited to offer a dog walk option and also age bracket awards! Proceeds generated from event sponsorships and participant registration will directly benefit the East Carteret High School Marching Mariners. Currently, the band is in major need of new instruments. Did you know that one tuba can cost close to $7,000!! All participants registered before May 14, 2022 will receive a race t-shirt! Participants who register after May 14 are not guaranteed a t-shirt and may receive one based on availability. Don’t delay, register today! https://runsignup.com/race/?raceId=87037
KAYAK for the Warriors- June 4, 2022 10:00 am; Garner Park, Pine Knoll Shores- Price: $50 ; A 3.2-mile kayak and paddleboard race through the Pine Knoll Shores canals and Bogue Sound begins Saturday, June 4 2022, at 10 a.m. A $50 registration fee for a single kayak/SUP or $100 for a tandem includes a Warrior T-shirt and lunch for each paddler. The Warrior race winner will be the participant who brings in the most money with donations. Each racer is encouraged to raise at least $100 in additional donations from their sponsors. All sponsor dollars must be submitted 24 hours before the race including the electronic cut off submitting on line. Loaner kayaks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In order to reserve a loaner, the participant must register online and then contact us via email at coordinator@k4tw.org. After all kayak and paddle board racers return to shore, an awards ceremony and Barbecue Feast will begin at 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Garner Park. For those not racing in any events, the cost to participate in the lunch is $10 per person with a max of $15 per family. K4TW t-shirts will be available for purchase. Kayak for the Warriors Kayak/Paddleboard Race (runsignup.com)
43rd Historic Beaufort Road Race; June 11, 2022 at 7:30 a.m.; 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC; 10K/5K/1M race; https://runsignup.com/race/?raceId=8496
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department offers Tai Chi class each Thursday at 1 p.m. is for adults, 18 and older. Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. There is a fee. Call (910) 326-2600 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department The following are our upcoming special events, programs and classes for January 2022.
Recreation Center:
Annual Fitness Pass 2022
- Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2022 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Jan. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $75 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $25 Non-Resident - $100
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $75 Non-Resident - $150
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $50 Non-Resident - $100
Family: City Resident - $125 Non-Resident - $250
Class Pass Only: $10 annually (not necessary if you purchase an annual fitness pass)
* A family facility usage fees pass is limited to related family members living in a household (single residence).
* The Daily use fee is $7.00. Daily fees do not accumulate toward the annual facility usage fees pass. Please call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department with any questions: 252-726-5083.
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
The Recreation Center will be closed 1/17/22 for Martin Luther King Junior Day.
Free Fitness Orientation
Morehead City Parks and Recreation is happy to offer a free fitness orientation to new members. We will guide you through our facility and show you how to use select machines. This is by appointment only. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment. *Must have an annual pass.
Classes:
Barre Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout
Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Fitness Bootcamp *NEW*
Bootcamp is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday’s at 8:00am and Thursday’s at 5:30pm. Classes are 45 minutes long. Classes can be purchased as a bundle 4/$30 (within the month) or a $10 drop in. The class will consist of interval training. Participating in bootcamp is a great way to boost your metabolism and burn fat. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Ballet-Jazz Fitness
Ballet-Jazz Fitness classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $5.00/class. This class is a dance-based fitness class for any level. The class incorporates basic ballet and jazz dancing for fitness & fun! Ballet-Jazz Fitness is taught by Lianda Lynk All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop
Kids are welcome to join Mrs. Amber in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. There are two age groups: For ages 2-5, class is on Wednesdays from 4:00-4:30. For ages 6 and up, class is on Wednesdays from 4:45-5:15PM and will take place at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. There is a fee of $5/ class. Each child must have an annual class pass for Morehead City Parks and Recreation ($5). For more information, please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Adult Dance Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an adult dance fitness class that is held on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm. The class is a fun, jazzy, hip-hop-based dance workout that is great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. This class will be held at the Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Athletics:
Open-Play Pickleball
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our newly renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday’s from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
FAMILY PROMISE OF CARTERET COUNTY (FPCC) IS A COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION COMPRISED OF LOCAL CONGREGATIONS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO POOL THEIR RESOURCES, TALENTS, AND COMPASSION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS FAMILIES IN CARTERET COUNTY. WE ARE AN AFFILIATE OF FAMILY PROMISE NATIONAL.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
