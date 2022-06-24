Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com
July 4th Fireworks in Atlantic Beach -7- 9:00 PM; Atlantic Beach Circle; 201 W Atlantic Blvd. Live music by Robert McDuffy and a s’mores roasting zone from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Circle. Firepits will be stationed on the beach, and smores’ kits will be available for purchase. Afterward, fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. The fireworks are set off from the beachfront and can be seen throughout Town.
Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration slated for July 3 - The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier present the inaugural Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 3. Events kick off at 6 p.m., with live entertainment by Spare Change at Mac Daddy’s and a variety of food trucks selling delicious food and drinks: In addition, Kona Ice will have treats available at the White Oak Elementary School viewing site from 7-9 p.m., courtesy of the Town of Bogue. At 7:30 p.m., the National Anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military fly over. The National Anthem will once again be held at 8:55 p.m. leading up to the grand fireworks celebration at 9 p.m.
4th Of July Fireworks - Monday, July 4, 2022 ; 6 PM – 9:30 PM; NC Maritime Museum Gallants Channel Annex Have the 'best seats in the house' again for the July 4th Fireworks at Gallants Channel, 293 West Beaufort Road Extension! The annual light show, put on by the Beaufort Development Association, promises to be the best yet and will be the exclamation point of the 3-day holiday weekend in Beaufort and the surrounding area. Gates open at 6:00pm. There will be a $10.00 charge per
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department Independence Day celebration; Monday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m. There will be food trucks, games, music, and fun; Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, Morehead City. The Main Event Band will be playing tunes from 7:00-10:00PM with fireworks at 9:00pm. Meraki Mediterranean Kafe, Kona Ice and more will be there. For more information, please contact Victoria Ward at Victoria.Ward@moreheadcitync.org • (252) 726-5083.
The IPMS chapter of Eastern Carolina Plastic Modelers hosts DownEastCon July 9, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. The show theme is “CATCH ’22,” but muse[1]um-quality scale models of all genres and time periods will be featured. Visit www. ecpmod.com for information.
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center will hold its annual All-American Shrimp Fry beginning at 4 pm on Saturday, July 9. To honor Active Military and Veterans and community leaders who have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will also recognize the education community – teachers, principals, bus drivers, school administrators and all those who have helped our children through this very difficult time. Fresh shrimp dinners will be available for these honorees by reserving plates through the museum’s website (https://www.coresound.com/2022shrimpfry) or calling the Museum at 252.728.1500. Additional plates can also be purchased by family and community members online or by calling. Plates are $15 each and include a half-pound of fresh local shrimp with all the trimmings, dessert and drink. Serving will begin that Saturday, July 9, at 4 pm. There will be hot dogs for the children. A bake sale will offer some of Down East’s famous specialties, silent auction, carving demonstrations and music will add to the celebration and special guests.
Carteret County Health Department provides a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Call (252) 728- 8550, option 2, to make an appointment
Arts and Entertainment
"The Lincoln-Douglass Debates," a One Act Play re-creating in dramatic form the relationship between Frederick Douglass, Abolitionist, and Abraham Lincoln, US President, will be presented at 6 pm at Josyln Hall, McGee Building, Carteret County Community College, 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City on June 25. The play focuses on the three times that Douglass and Lincoln met in person, and charts their occasionally fractious relationship, until the two eventually became friends and admirers. This is our story, An American Story, of mutual respect and civil discourse in uncivil times. The play lasts about 45 minutes, followed by discussion between cast and audience. Admission is $15 for students, $20 for adults. 50% of proceeds will go toward Humanitarian Relief for Ukraine.
The Fort Macon State Park summer concert series - Doors open early and the concert takes place 6:30-8 p.m. Bands: Tanglewood – Friday, June 3; Unknown Tongues – Friday, June 17; Dino, Searce and Stover – Friday, July 1; The Southern Hellcats – Friday, July 15; Gary Dudley and Maxxtones – Friday, July 29. Visit www.friendsoffortmacon.org for information.
Seaside Arts Council Concerts-at the pavilion at Olde Town Square in downtown Swansboro. -•Acoustic Hwy, country rock, May 24 ; •Hank Barbee & The Badge, retro/rock, May 31;•Liverpool, Beatles cover band, June 7; •Orion, melodic/contemporary rock, June 14;•Old Man Whickutt, folk/comedy, June 21; •Notorious Clamslammers, June 28; •Band of the South, 572nd Air Force Band, Friday, July 3; •Band of Oz, beach music, Saturday, July 4; •U.S. Marine Corps Band of Camp Lejeune, July 5;•Trophy Husbands, party band, July 1; •Spongetones, power-pop band, July 19; •Jon Shain, roots/blues/folk, July 26; ; •Selah Dubb, reggae, Aug. 2; •Spare Change, family fun, Aug. 9; •Samantha Casey, bluegrass, Aug. 16; •Wild Honey, blues, country and rock, Aug. 23; •pure t mommicked, rock/alternative, Aug. 30; •Chris Cavanaugh, country, Sept. 6; •Scearce & Ketner, seagrass, Sept. 13
EmeraldFest will kick off with pure t mommicked at 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, and will continue each Thursday offering weekly acts at Western Ocean Regional Access facility. Concerts will be held from June 19 through Aug. 21, offering a variety of genres performed by regional performers. EmeraldFest line-up includes the following performers: •Selah Dubb, a reggae band, June 25; •4EverAll, pop/variety, July 2; •Justin Castallano, eclectic, July 9;•Wild Honey, blues/country/rock, July 16; •Outer Banks Philharmonic, rock/alternative, July 23; Now and Then, classic country and bluegrass, July 30; •Scearce and Ketner, Carolina Pirate Rock; •Naked Knees, offering a blend of party anthem music, Aug. 13; •Big Drink, acoustic/rock, Aug. 20. Western Ocean Regional Access is off Islander Drive along Highway 58. Fans can bring along lawn chairs or blankets to comfortably enjoy each performance at both outdoor venues. Pets and outside alcohol are not permitted.
“Messiah The Message of Christ” will be presented July 22-30 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. The performance of music and dance is free – donations accepted – and offers evening shows and matinees. Call (252) 269- 2103 for information
Wildlife Photography Contest - NCWF’s 4th Annual Wildlife Photography Contest for professional, amateur and youth photographers runs through July 31. Images must be taken in North Carolina and highlight the beauty of the state’s nature and wildlife, whether in a backyard or across the state. Categories are Carolina Critters, People in Nature, Scenes of North Carolina and Pollinators & Insects (new category). Entry donations start at $15 for 12 photos (3 images max per category), with all proceeds supporting wildlife habitat conservation and restoration in North Carolina. Visit ncwf.org/photo-contest for entry requirements and contest rules. Photographers must submit entries electronically by July 31. Contact NCWF at photos@ncwf.org for questions.
Learn how to make your own Pine Needle Basket with Ms. Penny Holland! The class will be held three different times: May 6, July 22 (advanced session), and September 16. Pine needle basket-making dates back to almost 9,000 years ago and the baskets served as a vessel for grain, crops, and other essentials. The price for materials is $50 for each class. All supplies provided. Bring bag lunch. Must sign up by calling 252-728-5225 or visiting the Beaufort Historic Site at 130 Turner Street. Sign up ends a week before each class. Max for each class is 10.
Kids Art Summer Camp - Salt Studio, located in Morehead City, is hosting a summer art camp for kids! Choose either morning or afternoon session and take advantage of this awesome Summer opportunity. Call (252)808-5560 to reserve your spot! Camp Dates:
June 13-17, June 27-July 1; July 4-8; July 11-15; July 25-29; August 1-5; August 8-12
Alive at Five, the monthly concert series in downtown Morehead City, will return on Friday, June 24, and will also have concerts in July, August, September and October. All the family-friendly shows will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street on the waterfront. Friday, June 24 -The Bounce Party Band ; Friday, July 22-Liquid Pleasure; Friday, Aug. 26 - Night Years; Thursday, Sept. 15- Band of Oz; Thursday, Oct. 13- The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Beverages will be available for purchase and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area. Food and snack vendors will be in attendance. For more information about Alive at Five
THE CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND (CCSB) 2022 SPRING REHEARSALS RESUME - The CCSB will begin weekly rehearsals for the Spring 2022 season on Mondays, beginning February 21, 2022, from 7-8 p.m., at Croatan High School. CCSB is a volunteer concert band. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact our director, Jason Robison at jason.robison@carteretk12.org, visit our Facebook page, or our website at ccsunshineband.wixsite.com/website.
Arts Council of Carteret County- Give the Arts a Home We Need Your Help! Donations small and large help us open! A 3,400 sq. ft. leased property at 1702 Arendell has been secured that will provide a visible brick and mortar for a gallery, exhibition, workshop, programing, meeting space offices for the Arts Council. You can help equip and furnish this space which is scheduled to open the end of April 2022. We need funds to open the doors. Click here to donate!
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
The Carteret County Annual Beach Run is a series of seven races perfect for all ages and skill levels. Race options include 1 Mile, 5K, and 10K (Race #7 is 1 Mile and 5K only). All runs take place on the sand in Atlantic Beach. Participants have the option to register for all seven races, or separately. Registration for all seven races includes an official 2022 Beach Run T-Shirt. Runners in individual races have the option to bundle in T-Shirts at checkout. Race Dates: Thursday May 5th, Thursday May 19th, Thursday June 2nd, Thursday June 16th, Thursday July 14th, Tuesday August 2nd, Tuesday August 16th (1 Mile & 5K Run Only). All registration will be electronic. There will be no paper registrations. Check in for all races 5:15-6:15PM beside the bath house at the Atlantic Beach Circle. The address is 207 W. Atlantic Blvd, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512. All races begin promptly at 6:30PM, staggered start will also be offered starting 5:30pm-6:15pm. Must participate in five of the of the six races to be qualified for awards. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department offers Tai Chi class each Thursday at 1 p.m. is for adults, 18 and older. Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. There is a fee. Call (910) 326-2600 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department - The following are our upcoming special events, programs and classes for June 2022.
Programs:
Athletics:
Open-Play Pickleball
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Mondays, Tuesdays 8:30-11:30, Wednesdays and Friday’s from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Open Play Basketball Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers Open-Play Basketball on Tuesdays and Thursdays 12:00-2:00 PM. All participants must purchase an annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org
*New* Open Play Boys Volleyball
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be offering Open-Play Volleyball for boys on June 1st and June 8th. Ages 10-13 will play from 5:00-6:00PM, and Ages 14-18 will play from 6:00-7:00PM. Cost is $5 for 2 sessions. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Basketball For Persons with Disabilities
We are excited to offer basketball on Wednesdays from 3:00-4:00pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This is open to all ages with a focus on learning basic basketball skills while doing fun drills and light conditioning. Recreation Center pass is required. Contact Keith Bernauer Sports Coordinator for more information. Keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org or 252-499-2811.
Join Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for Second Saturdays!
From May 14th to October 8th, Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors a free summer concert series. The concerts are held on the Second Saturday of each month from 6:30-8:00 PM. The concerts feature classic rock, beach music, top40, and a little bit of everything. Second Saturdays are located at MLK Jr. City Park, 1001 Arendell Street, Morehead City. There will be food trucks, games, music, and fun.
The Independence Day Celebration (July 4th) will be held at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street, Morehead City. For more information, please contact Victoria Ward at Victoria.Ward@moreheadcitync.org • (252) 726-5083.
6/11/22
Built for Comfort (variety)
MLK Jr. City Park
La Cocina Del Coqui
7/4/22
The Main Event Band (pop and variety)
Jaycee Park
Kona Ice
7/9/22
Thrillbillies
Kona Ice
8/13/22
Freeway
Sunset Slush
9/10/22
Circle City Rockers
High on the Hog Food truck, Kona Ice
10/8/22
Mikele Buck
MLK Jr. City Park
Mari’s Hella Fat Food
Morehead City Curb Market
Join Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at the Morehead City Curb Market located at 1311 Evans Street, Morehead City. The market operates 8:00am-1:00pm. For more information, contact curbmarket@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-241-2773. You can also call if you are interested in becoming a vendor!
Shevans Park Splash Pad
The Shevans park splash pad will open for its second season on Memorial Day weekend. There is no fee to use the splash pad. The park is open dawn to dusk. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Recreation Center:
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
Free Fitness Orientation
Morehead City Parks and Recreation is happy to offer a free fitness orientation to new members. We will guide you through our facility and show you how to use select machines. This is by appointment only. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment. *Must have an annual pass.
Classes:
Barre Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout
Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Circuit Fitness
Circuit Fitness is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday’s from 5:30-6:15PM. The fee is $5/class. The class will consist of a full body workout with weights, resistance bands, and some cardio. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
FUNctional Fitness
FUNctional Fitness is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Thursday’s from 8:15-8:45. There is a $5 drop in fee. The class will consist of a full body workout to get you ready for the day. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop
Kids are welcome to join Mrs. Amber in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. This class is geared toward kids ages 6 and up, class is on Wednesday’s from 4:45-5:15PM and will take place at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. There is a fee of $5/ class. Each child must have an annual class pass for Morehead City Parks and Recreation ($5). For more information, please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Adult Dance Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an adult dance fitness class that is held on Wednesday’s from 5:30-6:30pm. The class is a fun, jazzy, hip-hop-based dance workout that is great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. This class will be held at the Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 1
11th Street Vessel Storage
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be accepting 11th Street Vessel Parking Permit applications on March 1; permits are valid March 1 – January 15 of the pass year. Vessel permit cost is $25. To be eligible for this permit, you must live within the town’s municipal limits and provide proof of residency (tax bill, utility bill, water bill, or deed). You also must provide proof of ownership of your vessel. Please contact Dockmaster, at 252-725-5025 for more details.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
FAMILY PROMISE OF CARTERET COUNTY (FPCC) IS A COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION COMPRISED OF LOCAL CONGREGATIONS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO POOL THEIR RESOURCES, TALENTS, AND COMPASSION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS FAMILIES IN CARTERET COUNTY. WE ARE AN AFFILIATE OF FAMILY PROMISE NATIONAL.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
