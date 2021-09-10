Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com
Community
The Beaufort Wine and Food Festival is a wine and food weekend experience from October 7-10, that pays homage to our rich maritime roots by pairing fine wine and spirits with the culinary talents of Carteret County. www.beaufortwineandfood.org
Thursday, October 7 5:30-9:30 p.m. – Dining on the Docks
Friday, October 8 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Sip and Shop Fashion Show
Saturday, October 9 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. – A Shuckin’ Good Time
Sunday, October 10 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. – Blues, Bubbles, & Brunch
This September, Carteret Big Sweep is encouraging volunteers to “Connect And Collect” as part of Ocean Conservancy’s 36th International Coastal Cleanup, the world's largest volunteer effort to remove and record trash from roadsides, waterways, beaches and the ocean. Scheduled public cleanups for ICC Saturday, Sept. 18 in Carteret County are at the following locations and times:
- 8 a.m. at Iron Steamer Beach Access in Pine Knoll Shores.
- 9 a.m. at 10th Street beach access in Morehead City.
- 9 a.m. at Gallants Channel Maritime Property in Beaufort.
- 9 a.m. at The Circle in Atlantic Beach.
- 11 a.m. at Cape Carteret Aquatic Center.
Participants may download the Ocean Conservancy’s Clean Swell app on the Apple App Store and Google Play to record the trash they collect. For more information on locations or to schedule a group cleanup, contact Dee Smith 252-222-6365.
The Swansboro Friends of the Library will host book sale on Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Swansboro Branch Library. Please plan to pay in cash in small bills or by check. There will be a $5 box sale and boxes will be provided. Funds from book sales are used to enhance library programs.
Camp Albemarle is planning its Second Annual Fall Festival for Saturday, October 30th. Click here for the flyer. Last year we had 1,500 people attend. We are offering non-profits an opportunity to partner with us on this event. The festival will include family fun, camp activities, hayride, inflatables, cupcake walk, candy booths, and s’mores sponsored by local businesses. Funds raised will support Camp Albemarle’s, Alby After School. Non-profits can sponsor a booth to pass out candy and promotional material. The booths will be Trick-or-treating style with families coming up to your booth throughout the event. Click here for Sponsorship information. Click here to register. Please contact Carlie Ansel for more information. Carlie@campalbemarle.org or (252) 726-4848
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department will host The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk on Sept. 11, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (910) 326-2600 for details
Hammocks Beach State Park [NP1] will offer kayak eco-tours on Sept. 21 and 28 at 8:30 a.m. each day. Participants must be at least 13 years old. The park is at 1572 Hammocks Beach Road in Swansboro. Call (910) 326-4881 for information
•Hammocks Beach State Park will offer the Friends of the Hammocks and Bear Island Marsh Cruise each Wednesday and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. during September. This 90- minute interpretive cruise around Swansboro and the Hammocks Beach State Park is a great chance to enjoy the scenery, wild[1]life and beautiful autumn weather. Donations benefit FHBI. visit www.fhbi.org/ Marsh-Cruise to reserve a seat.
2021 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show, featuring the world's top aviation aerobatic team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. September 25-26, 2021
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
N.C Seafood Festival- Fri, Oct 1, 12 PM – Sun, Oct 3, 5 PM ; Downtown Morehead City
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
The Veterans Coalition of Carteret County is currently in the planning stages for the annual Veteran's Day Parade, scheduled for November 6th in Morehead City. Volunteers are needed at all levels to coordinate this event. Whether you can give a small amount of time or chair a committee, all volunteers are welcome. Click here for a Volunteer Duty List. Please email ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer
Arts and Entertainment
New Bern, NC –Toyota of New Bern and White Umbrellawill present Sister Hazel, Kasey Tyndall & Paige Johnson at Lawson Creek Park on October 8th, and featuring Greenville’s very own Kasey Tyndall and Paige King Johnson who recently debuted a video on CMT. Tickets start out at $19 per ticket and go up to $39 per ticket. Gates will open at 6pm. Food Trucks will be on site, beer and wine will be available. Contact Information: Chadwick/Kathleen Howard 217-766-7322
2021 Photography Competition & Exhibition - Through Saturday, October 30, 2021 5:00 PM . Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center 1785 Island Road Harkers Island, NC, 28531
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will begin Tuesday rehearsals for the Fall 2021 season on Sept. 7, 7-8 p.m., at the Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Concerts are planned for Dec. 12 and 19. New singers are always welcome. Call (910) 324-6864 for information.
Alive at Five concert series- The free, family-friendly music series will be hosted at Jaycee Park, located at 807 Shepard St., from 5 to 8 p.m. on the waterfront in downtown Morehead City. Thurs., Sept. 16 - Band of Oz; Thurs., Oct. 14 - The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Concessions will be available for purchase at the events. No coolers or outside beverages will be allowed inside the concert area. Visit www.downtownmoreheadcity.com for more info about the series.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
The North Carolina Aquariums are offering Scholars Grants for the 2021-22 school year. The grants offer funding for Title 1 schools to help with educational opportunities with the aquariums. Applications may be submitted through Sept. 8. Call (252) 247-4003 for information.
Sports
The MS Bike Ride will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, in New Bern. Riders are welcome to join in and help change the world for people with MS one pedal stroke at a time. See visitnewbern.com for details
North Carolina Seafood Festival Road Races- Saturday, October 2, 2021; Morehead City
Tough Oaks Obstacle Course Run- Saturday, October 9, 2021; Newport, N.C.
Core Sound Run – Saturday October 30 – Saturday, November 6; Harkers Island
Tuna Relay — Malak Series - Friday, October 22nd - Saturday, October 23rd; Raleigh or Trenton to Atlantic Beach
Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K - 2021 (runsignup.com)- October 30, 2021
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.