Arts and Entertainment
Carolina Artist Gallery of Morehead City is seeking artists to enter a new show, Bridges and Lighthouses, which will run Sept. 4-Oct. 23. Entries featuring what bridges and lighthouses mean to you, either literally or figuratively, are due Aug. 28. Art in all media by local area artists is welcome. Visit the website www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com for information.
2021 Photography Competition & Exhibition - Sunday, August 8, 2021 10:00 AM - Saturday, October 30, 2021 5:00 PM . Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center 1785 Island Road Harkers Island, NC, 28531
Impressions Gallery to host reception for new exhibit - Reception Saturday August 28th 3 – 5 pm; Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will begin Tuesday rehearsals for the Fall 2021 season on Sept. 7, 7-8 p.m., at the Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Concerts are planned for Dec. 12 and 19. New singers are always welcome. Call (910) 324-6864 for information.
Trial By Fire Journey Tribute Band will be on stage in New Bern on Friday, Aug. 27, part of the Footloose on the Neuse concert series. Footloose on the Neuse concerts take place at Union Point Park in New Bern. Concerts start at6:30 p.m.
The Morehead City Alive at Five concert will feature Night Years on Thursday, Sept. 2, 5-8 p.m., at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St., in downtown Morehead City
British Invaders will be on stage in New Bern on Friday, Sept. 3, part of the Footloose on the Neuse concert series. Footloose on the Neuse concerts take place at Union Point Park in New Bern. Concerts start at 6:30 p.m
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores -International Vulture Awareness Day Celebration, Sept. 3. The global vulture defense movement is aimed at heightening awareness of these big birds, their importance to their ecosystems, and the troubles they face. Aquarium in-house activities include crafts and programs about vultures and displays about vulture species around the world. Vulture Awareness activities are free with admission or membership. Can't make it to the aquarium that day? We'll have a video program featuring vultures on our social media.
The North Carolina Aquariums are offering Scholars Grants for the 2021-22 school year. The grants offer funding for Title 1 schools to help with educational opportunities with the aquariums. Applications may be submitted through Sept. 8. Call (252) 247-4003 for information.
Discover Tryon Palace: Outlander – The Spark of the Rebellion will be offered on Saturday, Aug. 21, 9:15-10 a.m. Tickets are $20. Call (252) 639-3524 for information.
Hammocks Beach State Park in Onslow County will offer the program Invading North Carolina on Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Join us to learn about some of our invasive species we have here in coast Carolina and some of the damages they cause our native plants. Call (910) 326-4881 for information.
The Great Trent River Raft Race will take place Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at Union Point Park in New Bern. The event will feature entertainment and events. Call (252) 639-2901 for information
Porch/Parlor Talk - Living on the Edge -Thursday, August 26, 2021 ,2:00 PM 3:00 PM , Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Store (map) Join us in our upstairs parlor at 806 Arendell Street in Morehead City for our weekly Porch/Parlor Talk! This Talk is presented by Frank Tursi featuring "Living on the Edge."
Community
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
Wild Caught Music and Local Seafood Festival on the Straits! August 27 - 28, 2021. Wild Caught celebrates roots music, local seafood and produce, and maritime traditions. This year the festival is located at the Gloucester Community Center, 476 Pigott Rd, Gloucester NC 28528. No camping on site. The festival opens Friday night at 7pm with music until 9pm. Saturday's music is from noon to 9pm. WILD CAUGHT seafood and fixings are served Saturday afternoon. Bring something to drink, chairs, bug spray, and sun protection.
N.C Seafood Festival- Fri, Oct 1, 12 PM – Sun, Oct 3, 5 PM ; Downtown Morehead City
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
The Veterans Coalition of Carteret County is currently in the planning stages for the annual Veteran's Day Parade, scheduled for November 6th in Morehead City. Volunteers are needed at all levels to coordinate this event. Whether you can give a small amount of time or chair a committee, all volunteers are welcome. Click here for a Volunteer Duty List. Please email ccveteransdayparade@gmail.com for more information or to volunteer
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store is having a sale on all pictures this week. Monday August 23 thru Saturday August 28, all pictures will be 50% off. The thrift shop is located at 1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City and is open 10am-4pm. For more information like us on Facebook or visit our website at hopemissionthriftstore.org .
Government and Civic Meetings
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference Aug. 25-26. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. The meeting was originally scheduled as in-person but has been changed to a web conference meeting based on current guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Call (252) 726-7021 for information
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
