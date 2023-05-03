Community Calendar – May 3, 2023 Edition
The Friends of Western Carteret Public Library will kick off the 2023 year with a luncheon hosting cozy mystery author Susan M. Boyer on Saturday, May 6, from 11:30-1:30 in the Annex at the WCPL. Susan M. Boyer is a USA Today Bestselling author and 2012 Agatha Award Winner for Best First Mystery novel, Low Country Boil, and the Daphne du Maurer Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense, as well as other award nominations. Tickets are available until April 28 and are $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members. A light lunch will be served. Trade paperback books will be available for purchase and signing. For more information and tickets through https://friendswcpl.mailchimpsites.com, Second Chances used book store at the library, and from Diane Schools, dchools1@gmail.com, or 252-646-4314.
47th Annual Wooden Boat Show- May 6 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 315 Front St, Beaufort, NC. More information at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or call 252-504-7758.
Down East Arts and Craft Show plus Farmers Market- May 13-Gloucester Community Center; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: petem4011@gmail.com
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program Fundraiser- Domestic Violence is an epidemic – locally and nationally. On average Carteret County Communications receives approximately 1,700 calls annually – for law enforcement assistance in domestic violence incidents. Additionally, the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program provides direct services to approximately 300 men, women and children each year. We ask you to become a part of the solution and make a difference with a charitable donation of $100. Donations can be made in honor and memory of a loved one or special person in your life. Campaign runs through Father’s Day, June 18th, 2023 Be a Role Model for our Future! Become a ‘Community Partner’ by donating $100 or more to eliminate the cycle of abuse and encourage co-workers, partners and friends to team together to raise $100 as a group. Make your donation by mail to CCDVP, PO Box 2279, Morehead City, NC 28557
Arts and Entertainment
Celebration on the Sound concert- May 13, 2023 at 6 p.m. Carteret Community College https://www.celebrationonthesound.com/schedule/concert-info/
Join the Carteret Community Sunshine Band on Friday night May 26, 6:30PM at Fort Macon for a night of American Music. In Honor of those who served, Memorial Day, and American musical heritage the band will perform a variety of American folk tunes, marches, and pieces that celebrate our great country!
Unknown Tongues – Friday, June 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Summer Concert Series; Fort Macon State Park.Make sure to bring a chair, water, and sunscreen if needed. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Living History – Barn Quilt Workshop -Beaufort Historic Site- Friday, May 5 from 10 am – 12 pm. Come learn to make your own barn quilt, which is a large piece of painted wood designed to look like a single quilt block and decorate the side of a barn or building. This art form was born out the rich history of family quilting in Appalachia and the European folk art that contributed to it. Your barn quilt will measure 24”x 24”, and will be yours to take home and cherish forever. This workshop is limited to 6 people, so please RSVP by calling the Beaufort Historic Site at (252)728-5225 to reserve your spot. MATERIALS FEE: $75.
Plein-Air New Bern Pop-Up Art Gallery - Thursday, May 18 from 4 pm – 6 pm. The Beaufort Historic Site will host Plein-Air New Bern, a non-profit arts organization that brings together artists from across the globe to competitively paint outdoor scenes across eastern North Carolina. The Pop-Up will feature art created by these artists during the event as well as the opportunity to see these artists at work and purchase their creations. Held at 130 Turner St. in Beaufort. FREE EVENT
Living History – Stitch-In Workshop- Monday, May 22 from 1:30 – 4 pm . The Embroiderer’s Guild is holding a bring-your-own-stitching workshop! On Wednesday, May 22nd, Pat Castagna of the Embroiderer’s Guild will host a workshop for needle workers of all levels that have stitching work they wish to develop. Come to the workshop to get feedback from fellow artists and enjoy the company of new friends. Held at 130 Turner St. in Beaufort. Space is limited, call (252) 728-5225 to reserve your spot. FREE EVENT.
Living History – A Morning with Master Gardeners - Wednesday, May 24 at 9 am. Join the Carteret County Master Gardeners for a morning in the garden. Attendees will learn about propagation and native plants before being taken on a tour of all three of the Beaufort Historic Site’s gardens. FREE EVENT
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on March 29 and April 5, 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. each day. Learn about the musket, flintlock or rifle. Call (252) 726-3775 for
The April Fort Macon State Park astronomy event will take place at the Cape Lookout National Seashore Visitor Center on Harkers Island on April 21 and 22. Events start at 4 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturday with stargazing at 7:30 p.m. each day. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Sports
Emerald Isle -Eighth Annual Bike the Banks! May 6, 2023. This event offers three different bicycle rides to complete - a 10 mile, a 50 mile and a 100 mile option. The first two races begin at 7:30 a.m., with participants arriving early to check in and hear a safety briefing first. Find details and register online here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/402/Bike-the-Banks
Emerald Isle Poker Run - Sat May 6, 2023 1st Annual Emerald Isle Poker Run. Starts at Surf's Up Bar and Grill located beside Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle at 10:30 AM. Poker hands are $10 each or three for $25. Ride the Crystal Coast, we've selected a beautiful scenic route taking you to five great stops. The last stop is the Emerald Club featuring The Dakota Blue Band. All proceeds will go to The Emerald Isle Beach Patrol. 252-772-3090
Mosquito Run 10k & 5k - May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. $30-$45 / $5 off for military. A 5k run/walk/roll which benefits Friends of Fort Macon. This race is takes place on one of the most challenging courses in Eastern North Carolina. Packet pickup will be on Friday 5/5 from 2-6pm and on race day from 5:30-7:45am. (252) 247-6222
Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon -May 13, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 275 W Beaufort Rd Extension, Beaufort; crystalcoasttri@gmail.com; (252) 241-5916; Price: $200-$350; The 2023 Half Booty event features a half triathlon distance race (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run) through the beautiful Crystal Coast finishing in historic downtown Beaufort. The race is open to individuals and relay teams and will also offer an Aquabike division (swim and bike only). A fast, flat course perfect for new triathletes or experienced athletes looking for a PR.
3rd Annual Miles for Music – May 20, 2023; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC;3rd Annual East Carteret High School Band Miles for Music 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. This year there we offer a dog walk option and also age bracket awards. Price: $20-$35
Tri for Fun Multi-sport Youth Event- Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Morehead City Sports Center, 701 N. 35th St. A family fun event to encourage youth to participate in a triathlon and have fun! Open to ages 5-15. Age 5-8 group at 8:30 a.m.; age 9-11 group at 9:15 a.m. and age 12-15 group at 9:50 a.m. Advance race training will be provided and there will be support for special needs. Register at https://www.trisignup.com/Race/NC/MoreheadCity/TriforFunJuniorTriathlon. More information – joshuastoufflet@gmail.com
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
Beach Run Series - Registration is now open for the 2023 Beach Run Series. Join us for a fun, family event on Atlantic Beach. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a One Mile, 5K or 10K run. Check in between 5:15-6:16PM and all races begin promptly at 6:30PM. Atlantic Beach Circle 207 W. Atlantic Blvd. Register for all races at once OR individual dates listed. Tuesday May 9; Tuesday May 23; Thursday June 8; Thursday June 22; Thursday July 20; Tuesday August 3; Tuesday August 17*; *One Mile & 5K only - followed by awards . https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=1
Adult Co-ed Beach Volleyball - Adult Coed Beach Volleyball team registration is now open (must be 18 or older to participate). Games will be played Monday and Wednesday nights beginning mid-May at the Atlantic Beach circle. Get your team together (must be a combo of men & women) and register today. Contact: AnMarie Ivester at anmarie.ivester@carteretcountync.gov with questions. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=2
Archery- Explore Archery is back! Open to ages 8-15 years old. Fort Benjamin in Newport - May 1-17 on Mondays & Wednesdays. Western Park in Cape Carteret - May 2-18 on Tuesdays & Thursdays . Program highlights include range safety, equipment basics, shooting form, and fun & challenging activities. Equipment is provided. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=3
Karate Class for Everyone- CCPR and GrandMaster Dong's Martial Arts have teamed up to offer Beginner Karate Program for children and adults at Western Park in Cape Carteret. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:00-4:40 p.m. (Children) and 5:00-5:45 p.m.(Family) .Tuesdays and Thursdays 4:00-4:40p.m. To register call 252-222-0444 or enroll online at www.CapeCarteretKarate.com. Sign up today!
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
