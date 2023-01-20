Community Calendar - January 20, 2023 Edition
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center - "An Afternoon with our favorite Lighthouse Keeper, Heber Guthrie" - Stories of the Lighthouse, the Banks, Core Sound and all around. Come spend Sunday afternoon like folks here used to - visiting and telling the stories our grandmothers and grandfathers told us. Every Sunday through mid-Feb, 2-5, at the Museum on Harkers Island.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch will host an Oyster Roast at Backstreet Pub in Beaufort on Jan. 22 beginning at 3 p.m. There will be live music
The Beaufort Historical Association invites all members and prospective members to join us for our Annual Membership Meeting and potluck dinner on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:00 pm at St. Paul's Church, 215 Ann Street in Beaufort. You'll be treated to the program, Growing Up in Beaufort, by sixth-generation native Geoffrey Adair. He'll share recollections of his early life in the historic seaport village before it became Southern Living's "Top Small Town to Visit!"
Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
Live Christmas trees, cleaned of all adornments, will be collected in Cedar Point by calling (252) 393- 7898 before Feb. 2. Trees must be placed at the curb.
The Bogue Banks Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will collect live Christmas trees for use in building sand dunes along the beach strand. Trees should be cleaned of all decorations. The trees can be dropped off at the corner of Emerald and Islander drives in Emerald Isle, through Feb. 3.
Annual Carteret County Extension Master Gardener Public Education Program; February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City; Program Presenter: Gabriele Onorato, Agronomics Specialist- "Modern Agricultural Practices and their Relationship to Local Gardeners"
North Carolina Maritime Museum, Beaufort, NC - Boat Buying 101, a free seminar; Feb. 11, 2023 from 3:30 to 5:00 PM; Sponsored by America's Boating Club of the Crystal Coast, www.abc-cc.org
Astronomy Night - Harkers Island Visitor Center, 1800 Island Road Harkers Island NC-Friday, Feb 10, 2023 6:30-9:30;-Join us as the Crystal Coast Stargazers club lend their expertise and their telescopes for a night of star gazing and planet viewing. A brief guided sky tour will be given by Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter before the sky observing session. Flashlights should have a red lens to protect your night vision. Have a telescope? Bring it along and join us. This is a weather dependent activity.
Daddy Daughter Dance: Pretty in Pink, February 11, 2023- Enjoy an evening of fun with your dad, or other father figure in your life, and take a spin around the dance floor. This promises to be a great evening for fathers and daughters of all ages. We'll be dancing to the music of DJ Tom Bone's, "Tunes On The Move," and requests are welcome. Refreshments and photo opportunities will be provided. This event will be held Saturday, February 11th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. To register today, visit https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail...
Beaufort Mardi Gras- February 11, 2023-Beaufort on Front Street and Middle Lane
Challenge your “krewe” to a round of boules or cornhole in the gaming area. Gather your friends in a costumed “krewe” and parade Front Street and Middle Lane in competition for prizes. The event runs from 1 - 5 pm. The parade starts promptly at 3 pm. New 2023 Parade Route: the parade will start on Craven Street and head South - turn right on Front Street - turn right on Turner Street - then, right on Middle Lane - ending at Craven Street. Music will be provided by Boom Unit Brass Band, a 10-piece brass band from the Triangle. For more information about this event contact Liz Kopf at lizkopf@gmail.com or 252-728-7108 for more details
Swansboro Parks and Recreation and Down Syndrome Network of Onslow and Carteret County partner to offer inclusive musical therapy sessions geared towards youth and young adults. A session is planned for Feb. 18, 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Recreation Center is at 830 Main St. Extension. Call (910) 326-2600 for more information.
Arts and Entertainment
Carteret Community Theater presents FROZEN JR at West Carteret High School; Saturday Jan. 21, at 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p,m; and on Sunday Jan. 22 at 2-4 p.m. www.tix.com/ticket-sales/CarteretCommunityTheatre/4778. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!
THE CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY (CCCS) PLANS MESSIAH WORKSHOP - On Saturday, February 11, the CCCS will hold a Choral Singing Workshop to prepare for their upcoming April 23 performance of the complete Handel’s Messiah. This concert will feature guest conductor Jonathan Griffith from Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY), professional soloists, and a complete orchestra. Current and new singers are welcome and encouraged to join in this event. The workshop runs from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, with a one-hour lunch break, and will be held at Swansboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall (Bldg. 1), 655 West Corbett Avenue (Hwy 24), Swansboro. To register, visit www.crystalcoastchoralsociety.org, and complete the Choral Singing Workshop registration form. There is no fee to register, and water and morning coffee will be provided. However, you are asked to bring the required Novello Watkins Shaw Handel’s Messiah edition, which will also be available for purchase at the door for $10.
The workshop clinician will be Dr. Joe Hickman, retired Professor of Choral Music at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW). Dr. Hickman is a highly regarded teacher of singing and choral music. He brings over 40 years of experience to the CCCS Choral Singing workshop.
The focus of the workshop will be basic and advanced singing techniques, and preparation to sing for the long performance, while utilizing all three portions of the Messiah score. It promises to be inspiring, challenging, interesting and worthwhile.
Please contact CCCS Music Director Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997, finley@ec.rr.com, for further information about the workshop and singing with the CCCS. We hope you will join the CCCS in this unique learning opportunity to prepare for what promises to be a rewarding and inspirational Messiah performance. This project was supported by the Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts, https://jaxarts.com, and the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, http://www.ncarts.org.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort- February 4 and 5; Lift Half Model Class at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. Learn how to read a set of plans and use the basic woodworking tools most commonly found in a boatbuilder’s tool kit to shape a lift half-model of a North Carolina Shad Boat during this two-day course at the museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The models are built following a step-by-step procedure and are then taken home to apply a finish. Class is held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Course fee is $120 ($108 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. The minimum age is 16 years old; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Register online or by phone at 252-504-7758.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores- -TODDLER TIME; Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 A.M. ONE SESSION PER WEEK, MAX 15 CHILDREN PER SESSION- Stories, crafts, songs, puppets, and animal encounters, oh, my! Enjoy a special morning with your young children during Toddler Time, most Wednesdays. We'll be holding only one session each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There is limited seating for each session (15 children per session) and the program is specially designed for children 18 months to 3 years of age. Toddler Time is super popular and fills quickly, so get here early! Feb 1 - Otter
Feb 8 - Dolphin; Feb 15 – Whale; Feb 22 - Beluga ; March 1 – Eagle; March 8 – Owl; March 15 – Vulture; March 22 - Pelican
Sports
Cocoa 5K - Carteret Community College Library – Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at 8 a.m. -Registration and run info: https://carolinachocolatefestival.com/.../cocoa-5k-fun.../
Pre register online or at Crystal Coast Civic Center on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 4-6:00pm and race day starting at 7:00am. Race starts at 8:00am at the McGee building at Carteret Community College. Flat and fast course down Evans St to end before AB bridge and back. $30 per individual, $55 for a family of 4. 1 tee-shirt per entry, 1 festival ticket per entry/2 per family. 5K Run/Walk is open to runners and walkers.
Emerald Isle -Eighth Annual Bike the Banks! May 6, 2023 .This event offers three different bicycle rides to complete - a 10 mile, a 50 mile and a 100 mile option. The first two races begin at 7:30 a.m., with participants arriving early to check in and hear a safety briefing first.
Find details and register online here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/402/Bike-the-Banks
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department offers Tai Chi class each Thursday at 1 p.m. is for adults, 18 and older. Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. There is a fee. Call (910) 326-2600 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department –
Yoga for All
Yoga is for everybody and every body! This is yoga for all levels, from beginners to seasoned practitioners, open to all adults. Continuous classes are held on Thursday mornings from 9:00am to 10:00am, in the exercise room at Fort Benjamin Recreation Center.
For more information or to register today, contact instructor Pat Sorrell at pat2sorrell@gmail.com or 919-740-7535.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
FAMILY PROMISE OF CARTERET COUNTY (FPCC) IS A COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION COMPRISED OF LOCAL CONGREGATIONS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO POOL THEIR RESOURCES, TALENTS, AND COMPASSION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS FAMILIES IN CARTERET COUNTY. WE ARE AN AFFILIATE OF FAMILY PROMISE NATIONAL.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
