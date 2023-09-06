Community Calendar – September 6, 2023 Edition
Participants are sought for the Newport Community Festival and Classic Car Show on Saturday Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Classic cars, food trucks, craft vendors and visitors are welcome. Call (252) 223-4749 or email kbuttery@townofnew[1]port.com for more information.
Astronomy Night - Friday, September 8, 2023; 8- 10:30 p.m. Fort Macon State Park Beach Access; Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST — The Carteret County Wildlife Club and the Mountains-to-Sea Trail will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Neusiok Trail on Saturday, Sept. 30 with hikes, guest speakers and lunch. Beginning the celebration will be a Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Wildlife and Conservation Biologist Manley Fuller to learn about the different forest habitats. Register online for this 2.5-mile walk will begin at 7:45 a.m. Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Wildlife Conservation Biologist Deanna Noble to learn about the different forest habitats. Register online for this 2.5-mile walk that will begin at 8:15 a.m. Walk on the Neusiok Trail with Coastal Ecologist John Altman to explore the environmental impact on the trail. Register online for this 1.5 mile-walk that will begin at 9:15 a.m. For the luncheon, guest speakers will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch around 12:15 p.m. Registration for lunch will close Sunday, Sept. 10. Donations to the club will be accepted onsite. https://www.carteretwildlifeclub.org/
Advanced Marine Navigation (formerly Advanced Piloting) Course -Wednesday evenings, 6pm-8pm, between Sept. 13 and Nov. 15; Room 101, Martec Building; Carteret Community College, Morehead City, NC; $135 for non-members/$90 for members. Registration closes Sept. 6. For further details, and to enroll, go to abc-cc.org/boater-education.
Birding Cruise- Join local birding experts for an educational cruise on the White Oak River in Swansboro with Lady Swan Boat Tours which will take place on Sept. 17, Oct. 8, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10 The group will slowly cruise on a covered ferryboat through the estuaries in and around the White Oak River and Bogue Sound, including Huggins and Bear islands, looking for resident and migratory birds. Participants will meet at the Lady Swan Boat Tours dock in downtown Swansboro and are asked to bring their own binoculars, water, and snacks and to dress appropriately for the weather. The program fee is $35. All ages are welcome, though the program is geared toward adults and older children. A portion of ticket sales is donated to the North Carolina Coastal Federation to support their work of protecting and restoring North Carolina's beautiful coast. https://www.nccoast.org/series/birding-cruise/
New Bern Historical Society is pleased to begin another year of Lunch & Learn on Sept. 20th. Our first speaker this season is author Joe Mobley who will introduce his new book, Colonial North Carolina, a look at the earliest days of the Old North State. Mobley will share his account of the first permanent European settlement of the province of Carolina; exploring the Carolina Charter which granted the region to the Lords Proprietors, who owned and governed North Carolina until it became a royal colony in 1730. Reservations open August 7. Prepaid reservations required. Cost is $24 for Historical Society members and $27 for nonmembers, which includes your meal, drinks, service, and gratuity. Meal details to be announced. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
The Morehead City chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be hosting a car show on the Morehead City waterfront on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be located at Ottis Landing (Big Rock Landing) on Shepard Street between 8th to 9th streets. The show is open to all AACA Special Interest and Modified Classes of autos manufactured from 1900 to 2002. Judging will start at 11:00 a.m. and show winner presentations will be at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle and $30 on the day of the show. Registration forms and questions regarding the club or car show should be addressed to Pat Tyson at 919-413-2138 or tyson.pat@gmail.com
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Council Workshops ; 1702 Arendell St, Morehead City; Find Your Creative Voice; September 15 and 16 - Innovate: Inducing Abstraction in Landscape Painting; September 29 and 30 - Having Fun with Watercolor Techniques; November 11 and 12 - Painting In a Series. www.artscouncilcarteret.org
Alive at Five 2023 Concerts -Downtown Morehead City, Inc. hosts this FREE, annual concert series along the waterfront in downtown Morehead City at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 14- Band of Oz; Thursday, October 12- The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Beverages will be available for purchase and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area.
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will resume rehearsals for the upcoming season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Swansboro United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Auditions are not required. Call (910) 358-2997 for information
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. (and sometimes at 2:30 p.m.), each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Cape Lookout National Seashore offers Horse Watching Walking Tours of Shackleford Banks. Join the park ranger who monitors the wild horses for a glimpse into their world. Call (252) 728-2250 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will offer Kid’s Corner on Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will host a bird hike on Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will offer Beach Scavenger Hunt on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Sports
The third annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk will take place at Swansboro Municipal Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at 8 a.m. Email Swansboro@t2t.org for information.
The Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament returns on Saturday, September 16th. You can find full details on the tournament's website at eifishing.com.
8th annual PKS Fishing Tournament - Coming up September 23, 2023. Registration is now open. Registration form may be found at https://tinyurl.com/3334auzp
More information can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yck22stv
The Ninth Annual Emerald Isle Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K will take place on Saturday, October 28. Additional details, including volunteer sign ups, will be released closer to this event. http://https/.runsignup.com/Race/NC/EmeraldIsle/runtheisle
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Cedar Point Commissioners- third or fourth Thursday at 6:30
The Bogue Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:00pm at the Bogue Town Hall, located at 121 Chimney Branch Road..
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Indian Beach - The Board of Commissioners meet the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
PKS Board of Commissioners - second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page.
Newport -Regular Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of the month at 6:00 pm
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
