Community Calendar – March 9, 2023 Edition
Hope For The Warriors will present. a free virtual employee readiness workshop on March 14, from noon until 1 p.m., to help active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses in their search for employment. To register for the free March workshop, visit: hopeforthewarriors. org. Similar workshops are planned for June, August and October.
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County, partnering with the Carteret County Historical Society, will host an event to celebrate Women’s History Month. The reception is planned for March 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Mayor Sharon Harker of Beaufort will be guest speaker. There will be appetizers and a silent auction to benefit educational activities of the league. A $10 donation at the door will benefit the historical society.
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department hosts Art in the Afternoons on teacher workdays. Sessions will be 1:30-5:30 p.m. on March 10 and 22, April 10 and May 31. The cost is $35. The Recreation Center is at 830 Main St. Extension. Call (910) 326- 2600 for more information. •
Garden Planning: A Plant Sale Sneak Peak and Plants in Practice will be offered at Tryon Palace in New Bern on Saturday, March 11, at 10:30 a.m. Hadley Cheris, Gardens and Greenhouse manager, will discuss plants best adapted to face the weather challenges of Eastern North Carolina. Call for information. Call (252) 639-3500 for information.
MacDaddy’s, will host an Easter egg hunt on April 1. The town of Cape Carteret and West Carteret Water Corp. are sponsors. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and lunch will be provided. Other supporters are the Salvation Army of Carteret County and the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines.
Bird Hike - Fort Macon State Park; April 3, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. fort.macon@ncparks.gov. (252) 726-3775
7th Annual Spring Family Festival- Nature School at Camp Albemarle; March 11, 2023. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 156 Albemarle Drive, Newport, NC 28570; heather@campalbemarle.org; (252) 726-4848; Fly CPrice: $15 per car in advance / $20 per car at gate
Fly Fishing Clinic- Sponsored by the Cape Lookout Fly Fishers. Sunday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn how to cast for the first time or improve your existing skills. Classes will be taught by certified casting instructors and world class fly anglers. Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher St, Morehead City. Contact Capt. Jake Jordon 305-872-6060. Cost is free. No preregistration necessary. We will have some loaner fly rods available.
Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival -9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Emerald Plantation Shopping Center. Featuring arts and crafts vendors, nonprofits, food and drink vendors, amusement rides, live music, a golf cart raffle and the beer garden. Live entertainment will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the festival, visit emeraldisle-nc.org or contact Emerald Isle parks and recreation at 252-354-6350 or go to: https://www.facebook.com/officialemeraldislestpatricksfestival
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery seeks Art for “Horses” Show -A special show featuring the Wild Horses of the Outer Banks is scheduled by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery. This fundraising show will feature art in all media. A portion of the entry fees will be donated to the Foundation for the Shackleford Horses Inc. Artists may enter up to two pieces for consideration for prizes. Art must be offered for sale and must be original. Student work will also be accepted. Entries must include an image of a horse and will be accepted until March 18 at the gallery at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City during gallery hours. The gallery is open from 11-5 Tuesday-Saturday. Original works in any medium by local artists will be on display for sale from the opening March 25 until April 22. Prizes will be awarded at the artists’ reception on Saturday March 25 from 4-6 PM. Details for this show, “Horses” are on the website www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on March 29 at 10:30 a.m. Learn about the musket, flintlock or rifle. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Fort Macon State Park will host Kid’s Corner on April 11 at 10 a.m. Preschool- and elementary-aged children are invited for a nature-themed story and craft. Call (252) 726- 3775 for information.
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores- Toddler Time; Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. One session each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There is limited seating for each session (15 children per session) and the program is specially designed for children 18 months to 3 years of age. Toddler Time is super popular and fills quickly, so get here early. March 1 – Eagle; March 8 – Owl; March 15 – Vulture; March 22 – Pelican.
Fort Macon State Park will host Kid’s Corner on March 14 at 10 a.m. Preschool- and elementary-aged children are invited for a nature-themed story and craft. Call (252) 726- 3775 for information.
Swansboro Parks and Recreation will lead a Theatre Trip to see “Shrek” on March 12. The bus departs at 1 p.m. The cost of transportation and tickets to RiverTowne Players pro[1]duction of “Shrek” in New Bern is $45. Call (910) 326- 2600 for more information.
Sports
Emerald Isle -Eighth Annual Bike the Banks! May 6, 2023. This event offers three different bicycle rides to complete - a 10 mile, a 50 mile and a 100 mile option. The first two races begin at 7:30 a.m., with participants arriving early to check in and hear a safety briefing first. Find details and register online here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/402/Bike-the-Banks
Emerald Isle Poker Run - Sat May 6, 2023 1st Annual Emerald Isle Poker Run. Starts at Surf's Up Bar and Grill located beside Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle at 10:30 AM. Poker hands are $10 each or three for $25. Ride the Crystal Coast, we've selected a beautiful scenic route taking you to five great stops. The last stop is the Emerald Club featuring The Dakota Blue Band. All proceeds will go to The Emerald Isle Beach Patrol. 252-772-3090
Mosquito Run 10k & 5k - May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. $30-$45 / $5 off for military. A 5k run/walk/roll which benefits Friends of Fort Macon. This race is takes place on one of the most challenging courses in Eastern North Carolina. Packet pickup will be on Friday 5/5 from 2-6pm and on race day from 5:30-7:45am. (252) 247-6222
Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon -May 13, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 275 W Beaufort Rd Extension, Beaufort; crystalcoasttri@gmail.com; (252) 241-5916; Price: $200-$350; The 2023 Half Booty event features a half riathlon distance race (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run) through the beautiful Crystal Coast finishing in historic downtown Beaufort. The race is open to individuals and relay teams and will also offer an Aquabike division (swim and bike only). A fast, flat course perfect for new triathletes or experienced athletes looking for a PR.
Croatan Buck Fifty -March 16-18, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Carteret County Speedway 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro, NC. Bike 50-150 miles through the beautiful Croatan National Forest! Registration includes on-site camping at Carteret County Speedway, post-race meal & beverages, and more! info@croatanbuckfifty.com; (252) 725-1438; Price: $170 per participant
3rd Annual Miles for Music – May 20, 2023; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC;3rd Annual East Carteret High School Band Miles for Music 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. This year there we offer a dog walk option and also age bracket awards. Price: $20-$35
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
