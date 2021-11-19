Community Calendar – November 19, 2021 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com
Community
Glow in the Dark Capture the Flag! Friday, November 19th from 6-8pm at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport ; We will also have music and snacks! This event is open for all 6th-9th grade youth, registration is $5/participant. Don’t wait, register today space is limited. Pre-Registration is required. https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?
FREE GRAB & GO MEALS; November 20; Harlowe UMC, NC HWY 101; 11:30-1:00pm or until meals run out. We Love Our Neighbors and We're Here for YOU! Being the Hands and Feet of Jesus! "LOVING OUR NEIGHBORS MINISTRY"
Cape Lookout Astronomy Night ; Saturday, November 20, 2021 AT 5:30– 9 p.m.; Harkers Island Visitor Center. Join us as the Crystal Coast Stargazers club lend their expertise and their telescopes for a night of star gazing and planet viewing. Dress for the weather and bring mosquito repellent (in case). Flashlights should have a red lens to protect your night vision. Have a telescope? Bring it along and join us. Bring your own folding chair or a beach blanket/towel to use on the grass. We also request the public to please wear masks, if possible. This is a clear weather event
Carteret County Domestic Violence Program presents Sip, Savor and Shop; November 22 12-3pm; Don't miss the Annual Fundraiser, Sip Savor and Shop to Stop Domestic Violence ! It’s 12-3pm at the Crystal Coast Civic Center and features an amazing fashion show and delicious lunch by Floyd’s 1921 with lots of vendors for shopping! Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on our website C arteretdomesticviolence.com or by visiting the Facebook page, Carteret County Domestic Violence Program. Net proceeds support CCDVP programs including safe temporary emergency shelter, counseling and related services to victims of domestic violence. Events sponsors and silent auction donations are needed. Please contact Debbie Fisher for more information and to donate. Fisherdebbie2@gmail.com or (252) 646-3869.
East Carteret High School Red Cross blood drive ; Beaufort, NC – The East Carteret High School health sciences program will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 12:00 to 5:00 pm at ECHS, in the Ellen Sprinkle Piner Auditorium. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, B negative, and A negative. For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate, call (252) 728-3514, or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Christmas Events
Santa Claus will be arriving at the Beaufort waterfront at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 by firetruck. You can visit him in his workshop that day and on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Other dates he will be available are Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. So there is plenty time to see him and to get on his nice list.
The Emerald Isle Christmas Parade ; Saturday, November 27th, at 2 p.m. The parade will be held along NC 58 through the middle of the town.
The Ninth Annual Gingerbread Festival takes place Dec. 3-5 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City. The festival is a three-day, family fun, holiday event that benefits SECU Crystal Coast Hospice House. For more information, please contact Kay Coole, 252-808-2244, or email Kay.coole@cchhnc.org .
Atlantic Beach “Light Up the Night” Christmas Parade. Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The parade route begins at the Atlantic Beach, NC Town Park and heads East toward the Circle. The Parade will enter the Circle on West Drive.
Carteret County Girl Scouts would love to invite you to the Festive Family Fun Night on Friday, December 3rd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Morehead City (900 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557). This event will feature a silent auction filled with many great items to make your Christmas shopping so much easier! While you browse the auction items like fishing poles and gift certificates to RollerLand and Altitude, your children can decorate a festive holiday ornament. Refreshments and hot cocoa for everyone. Before the night is over, Santa will make his way from the North Pole to visit all the good little boys and girls at the event! For questions please contact the event director, Regina Messina, at (949) 813-6406.
Newport Christmas Parade - Sunday December 5th at 3pm, in downtown Newport. The parade route will start at Johnson St, onto Howard Blvd and end at Verdun St.
Following the parade, at the Newport Community Park, the town will hold their annual tree lighting.
Christmas in the Cape- December 5, 2021; Cape Carteret Community Park 104 Dolphin Street, Cape Carteret, NC 28584; 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM; Tree lighting, Holiday Market, Food Trucks, Music, Kids Crafts, and fun for the whole family!
Downeast Christmas Parade will be held in Otway, December 12th at 2 p.m. The parade will be on Gillikin Road. Register for the parade at otwayparade@gmail.com.
Olde Beaufort Farmer’s Market Olde-Fashioned Holiday Market- Saturday, December 18th from 4 until 8 in the evening.
The Crystal Coast Choral Society will present “A Gift for the Season” as its Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m., at Swansboro United Methodist Church, and on Sunday Dec. 19, at 3 p.m., at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. The concert will feature Handel, Hagenberg, Cohen and others. The concert is free; however, donations will be gratefully received. Audience members are required to wear facemasks, which will be available at the door. Call (910) 358- 2997 for more information.
MOREHEAD CITY CHRISTMAS EVENTS
Gaylon Pope & SweetWater’s Ho-Ho Christmas Show at South Banks Community Church on Highway 70 West is slated Saturday, Nov. 20. The show only (no dinner) will be at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6. Tickets are on sale at the Kountry Kitchen, located in the Brandywine Shopping Center or call 919-915-1422. Seating and tickets will be limited. Prices are $20 for adults in advance or $23 at the door, and $15 for children 12 and under in advance or $18 at the door.
December 3rd, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting will take place in Katherine Davis Park beginning at 5pm. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Mayor Jerry Jones and the Calico Creek Bluegrass Band. For more information, contact Victoria Ward with Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org.
Saturday, December 4th. Breakfast with Santa, hosted by Floyd’s 1921 Restaurant, will offer a chance for families and children to visit and have breakfast with Santa Claus. Reservations are required by calling 252-727-1921. Three seating times are available at 8:30am, 9:30am and 10:30am. Tax and gratuity are not included in ticket price.
December 4 -Chowder and Cheer crawl from noon to 5:30pm. Tickets for this popular event go on sale online each year the beginning of November and sells out in record time!
December 4 -Arts Council of Carteret County will hold their annual Artwalk from noon -5:30pm. A map of participating businesses can be found at www.artscouncilcarteret.org.
December 4 -Crystal Coast Flotilla, featuring boats and other water vessels decorated for the holidays. The flotilla begins at the Morehead City waterfront (Jaycee Park area) at 5:30pm and will sail to Beaufort. Anyone interested in participating can contact the N.C. Maritime Museum at 252-728-2762 by noon on December 4th. There is an entry fee to participate.
The annual Christmas Parade through downtown Morehead City is scheduled to begin at 11a.m. on Saturday, December 11th. The parade starts at the 1700 block of Arendell and continues to 6th Street and Arendell. The parade features floats, cars, trucks, boats, and walkers along with bands and entertainment, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus in their sleigh. Entry forms can be found at www.downtownmoreheadcity.com or by clicking this link. There is no fee for entry and three awards are given to the top decorated floats.
December 18 - Santa makes another visit to town to see kids big and small. The Morehead City Fire Department will take Santa on a tour in a fire truck through Morehead City beginning at 11am. Contact Alize Proisy, Town of Morehead City Communications Director, at communications@moreheadcitync.org. for more information.
December 31- Downtown Countdown takes place at Big Rock Landing beginning at 5pm. There will be activities for families and children including music, crafts, and face painting while waiting for the crab pot to drop at 6pm. Help the Morehead City Fire Departments countdown to drop the decorated crab pot from their ladder truck and then immediately enjoy a celebration of fireworks that can be seen all along the downtown Morehead City waterfront. Visit Downtown Morehead City businesses during the day for various celebrations. More information available by contacting Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or Lisa Rueh at lisa@downtownmoreheadcity.com
Arts and Entertainment
The North Carolina History Theater in New Bern is very pleased to announce open auditions on November 18 & 20 for Honour, The Musical. This show, about the Spaight-Stanly duel and circumstances surrounding it, was locally written and produced. The musical is presented by North Carolina History Theater in partnership with New Bern Historical Society and Craven Community College. For questions email NorthCarolinaHistoryTheater@gmail.com or call Bill Hand at 252-229-4977.
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
Turkey Trot Costume Fun Run - The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness Center; Thursday, Nov.25, 7-10 a.m. Walk, run, or strut 5k or 1 mile on a course through beautiful Star Hill area. This is NOT a timed event. Packet Pick Up will begin Monday, November 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm and will close Wednesday, November 24, 2020 at 5:00 pm. We encourage participants to take advantage of contactless packet pick up by calling The GYM prior to pick up. Start/Finish Area is located at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic
Barre Fitness - The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. There will be no classes on 11/11 (Veteran’s Day), November 16th, and 11/25 (Thanksgiving). Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Gentle Morning Yoga - A one-hour yoga practice focusing on deep stretch and flowing movement to help you rise and shine. We’ll focus on gentle stretching and strengthening to wake up the muscles to get you ready for the day. Open to all ability levels and ages! Participants will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Tuesday mornings at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Relaxed Fit Yoga - A one-hour practice providing stretch and strengthening in a laid-back atmosphere. This practice helps tone muscle, optimize balance, and increase flexibility. Open to all ability levels and ages! Class goers will need to bring their own mat. Class will be held on Thursday evenings at 6:15 pm beginning October 7th at the Morehead City Recreation Center. Cost: $10 drop-in | $25 for 4 classes | $50 for 8 classes (all classes that month). Classes are taught by Megan Barber in the exercise classroom at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more information about any of these programs, please contact our office at 252-726-5083. You can also reach out to Megan directly at mpbarber20@gmail.com
Morehead City Recreation Center:
Pro-rated Annual Fitness Pass Through December 31, 2021
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2021 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Nov. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $10 Non-Resident - $20 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $10 Non-Resident - $25
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $20 Non-Resident - $40
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $25
Family: City Resident - $35 Non-Resident - $65
Class Pass Only: $5 annually (not necessary if you purchase an annual fitness pass)
* A family facility usage fees pass is limited to related family members living in a household (single residence). * The Daily use fee is $7.00. Daily fees do not accumulate toward the annual facility usage fees pass. Please call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department with any questions: 252-726-5083.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be closed for Thanksgiving 11/25/21-11/28/21.
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has begun expanded our Recreation Center hours. The hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.