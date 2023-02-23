Community Calendar – Feb. 24, 2023 Edition
The Emerald Isle Garden Club’s annual Card and Games Afternoon Tea Party will take place on March 1. Call (252) 764- 0420 for more information
Bird Hike - Fort Macon State Park; Dates: March 6, and April 3, 2023 from 9-10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. fort.macon@ncparks.gov. (252) 726-3775
The Crystal Coast Choral Society is hosting a “Too Hot to Handel” Silent Auction at The GYM Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness, 300 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret. Bidding for new and gently used display items begins on Saturday, March 4, at 8:00 AM, and ends on Saturday, March 11, at 10:00 AM. The GYM’s staffed hours are Monday through Thursday from 5:30 AM to 9:00 PM; Friday from 5:30 AM to 8:00 PM; Saturday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The event benefits the CCCS’s upcoming complete Handel’s “Messiah” concert which will be held at 2:00 PM on April 23, 2023, at the Earl Taylor Performing Arts Center, White Oak High School, in Jacksonville. For more information about the CCCS, please visit www.crystalccoastchoralsociety.org, their Facebook page, or contact Music Director Finley Woolston at 910-358-2997, finley@ec.rr.com.
Volunteer Training Program on Thursday, March 9 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. at the Beaufort Historic Site, 130 Turner Street. The one-day training program offers an overview of every volunteer opportunity available at the Historic Site from leading tours, driving the bus, helping with fundraising events or educational programs, working in an art gallery, to answering phones in the Welcome Center. Trainees will tour the historic buildings to observe volunteer docents in action then board the 1967 English Double-Decker bus for a lively ride and overview of Beaufort. A catered lunch will be provided. This training program serves as an overview for the abundant opportunities available and once a specific area of interest is selected, new volunteers will receive more in-depth training in their chosen field. Due to limited space, those interested in participating are asked to register in advance by calling the Beaufort Historic Site at 252-728-5225, stopping by the Welcome Center at 130 Turner Street in Beaufort, or by visiting www.beauforthistoricsite.org. Please RSVP by March1.
7th Annual Spring Family Festival- Nature School at Camp Albemarle; March 11, 2023. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 156 Albemarle Drive, Newport, NC 28570; heather@campalbemarle.org; (252) 726-4848; Price: $15 per car in advance / $20 per car at gate
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County, partnering with the Carteret County Historical Society, will host an event to celebrate Women’s History Month. The reception is planned for March 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St. in Morehead City. Mayor Sharon Harker of Beaufort will be guest speaker. There will be appetizers and a silent auction to benefit educational activities of the league.
Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival -9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Emerald Plantation Shopping Center. Featuring arts and crafts vendors, nonprofits, food and drink vendors, amusement rides, live music, a golf cart raffle and the beer garden. Live entertainment will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the festival, visit emeraldisle-nc.org or contact Emerald Isle parks and recreation at 252-354-6350 or go to: https://www.facebook.com/officialemeraldislestpatricksfestival
Arts and Entertainment
Gallery seeks Art for “Horses” Show -A special show featuring the Wild Horses of the Outer Banks is scheduled by the Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery. This fundraising show will feature art in all media. A portion of the entry fees will be donated to the Foundation for the Shackleford Horses Inc. Artists may enter up to two pieces for consideration for prizes. Art must be offered for sale and must be original. Student work will also be accepted. Entries must include an image of a horse and will be accepted until March 18 at the gallery at 1702 Arendell St., Morehead City during gallery hours. The gallery is open from 11-5 Tuesday-Saturday. Original works in any medium by local artists will be on display for sale from the opening March 25 until April 22. Prizes will be awarded at the artists’ reception on Saturday March 25 from 4-6 PM. Details for this show, “Horses” are on the website www.CarolinaArtistGallery.com.
Art From The Heart 2023, the annual art show and sale sponsored by the Arts Council of Carteret County, will open Feb. 11, The show will take place at the vacant Kmart building at 4915 Arendell St. in Morehead City. It is scheduled to run from Feb. 11 through 25. The show and sale will be open from noon until 6 p.m. each day, Feb. 11-24. The show will be open Feb. 25 from noon until p.m. The annual Carteret County Schools Student Art Show will take place in conjunction with Art From The Heart. Visit the ACCC website www.artscouncilcarteret.org for information.
Love, Loss & What I Wore; Carteret Community Theatre; Feb. 17-19 and Feb 23-24; 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at Floyd's 1921 400 Bridges Street, Morehead City. (252) 544-5838; manager@carteretcommunitytheatre.com; Tickets: $30 – Advance, $34 - At the Door
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch will sponsor an oyster roast with live musical at Backstreet Pub in Beaufort on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. Visit www.coastal[1]carolinariverwatch.org foe information.
35th Annual Coastal Home and Garden Show – March 4- 5; Crystal Coast Civic Center - Morehead City, NC. The show offers a full spectrum of exhibitors offering ideas for outdoor living, gardening and landscaping, sunrooms and yard décor. Admission is $5. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Show Hours: 10am to 3pm on Saturday March 4th and 10am to 3pm on Sunday March 5th. Concession sales will be available throughout the duration of the show. For more information - www.crystalcoastciviccenter.com or call 252-247-3883.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will host a Beach Scavenger Hunt on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Take a stroll on the beach with a ranger and hunt for everything. Call (252) 726- 3775 for information.
Taste of Core Sound - Winter – Core Sound Museum and Heritage Center, 1785 Island Road, Harkers Island. An evening of local seafood and game prepared by Core Sound's finest cooks. Friday, February 24, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets: www.coresound.com/wintertaste
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores- Toddler Time; Wednesdays 9:30-10:15 a.m. One session each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There is limited seating for each session (15 children per session) and the program is specially designed for children 18 months to 3 years of age. Toddler Time is super popular and fills quickly, so get here early. March 1 – Eagle; March 8 – Owl; March 15 – Vulture; March 22 – Pelican.
Fort Macon State Park will host Kid’s Corner on March 14 at 10 a.m. Preschool- and elementary-aged children are invited for a nature-themed story and craft. Call (252) 726- 3775 for information.
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Bird Hike on March 6 at 9 a.m. This will be a leisurely hike to iden[1]tify birds native to the area. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Swansboro Parks and Recreation will lead a Theatre Trip to see “Shrek” on March 12. The bus departs at 1 p.m. The cost of transportation and tickets to RiverTowne Players pro[1]duction of “Shrek” in New Bern is $45. Call (910) 326- 2600 for more information.
Sports
Emerald Isle -Eighth Annual Bike the Banks! May 6, 2023. This event offers three different bicycle rides to complete - a 10 mile, a 50 mile and a 100 mile option. The first two races begin at 7:30 a.m., with participants arriving early to check in and hear a safety briefing first. Find details and register online here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/402/Bike-the-Banks
Emerald Isle Poker Run - Sat May 6, 2023 1st Annual Emerald Isle Poker Run. Starts at Surf's Up Bar and Grill located beside Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle at 10:30 AM. Poker hands are $10 each or three for $25. Ride the Crystal Coast, we've selected a beautiful scenic route taking you to five great stops. The last stop is the Emerald Club featuring The Dakota Blue Band. All proceeds will go to The Emerald Isle Beach Patrol. 252-772-3090
Mosquito Run 10k & 5k - May 6, 2023 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.Fort Macon State Park 2303 E Fort Macon Road, Atlantic Beach. $30-$45 / $5 off for military. A 5k run/walk/roll which benefits Friends of Fort Macon. This race is takes place on one of the most challenging courses in Eastern North Carolina. Packet pickup will be on Friday 5/5 from 2-6pm and on race day from 5:30-7:45am. (252) 247-6222
Crystal Coast Half Booty Triathlon -May 13, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 275 W Beaufort Rd Extension, Beaufort; crystalcoasttri@gmail.com; (252) 241-5916; Price: $200-$350; The 2023 Half Booty event features a half triathlon distance race (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, and 13.1-mile run) through the beautiful Crystal Coast finishing in historic downtown Beaufort. The race is open to individuals and relay teams and will also offer an Aquabike division (swim and bike only). A fast, flat course perfect for new triathletes or experienced athletes looking for a PR.
Croatan Buck Fifty -March 16-18, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Carteret County Speedway 501 Whitehouse Fork Rd, Swansboro, NC. Bike 50-150 miles through the beautiful Croatan National Forest! Registration includes on-site camping at Carteret County Speedway, post-race meal & beverages, and more! info@croatanbuckfifty.com; (252) 725-1438; Price: $170 per participant
3rd Annual Miles for Music – May 20, 2023; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 411 Front Street, Beaufort, NC;3rd Annual East Carteret High School Band Miles for Music 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk. This year there we offer a dog walk option and also age bracket awards. Price: $20-$35
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
