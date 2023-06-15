Community Calendar – June 15, 2023 Edition
Boats and Models - June 20 - 21 -North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort 315 Front St., Beaufort, NC. $81.00 – $90.00 Students entering grade 4 will build a model of a sportfishing boat at the museum’s Watercraft Center. Museum exhibits and field trips will demonstrate the boats used for offshore charter fishing and some of the fish targeted by fishermen aboard these uniquely designed vessels. Cost is $90 per child, and class runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Advance registration is required. Register online below. For more information or to register by phone, call 252-504-7758.
Summer Safety Carnival- Saturday, June 24; Atlantic Beach, NC Town Park -Lots of games, prizes, demonstrations, and information on how to stay safe this summer. Bring the whole family from 9-11a.m. Free Event!!!
Astronomy Night -Friday, June 23, 9-11 p.m. Harkers Island Visitor Center 1800 Island Road Harkers Island NC; Join us as the Crystal Coast Stargazers club lend their expertise and their telescopes for a night of star gazing and planet viewing. A laser guided night sky tour will be provided at the start of the event by one of our members. Dress for the weather and bring mosquito repellent (in case). Flashlights should have a red lens to protect your night vision. Have a telescope? Bring it along and join us. Bring your own folding chair or a beach blanket/towel to use on the grass. No pets, please! This is a weather dependent activity.
Carteret Community College (CCC) will host a Juneteenth Small Business Vendor Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The event is being held in collaboration with the Small Business Center and the For ME Networking Group. The market is free and open to the community. It will take place in the parking lot on campus. The market will feature a variety of vendors selling unique products and services, including handmade crafts, jewelry, clothing, and accessories, as well as food and beverages from local chefs and restaurants. In addition to shopping, attendees will enjoy live music, art displays, and fun activities for the whole family.
Arts and Entertainment
Alive at Five 2023 Concerts -Downtown Morehead City, Inc. hosts this FREE, annual concert series along the waterfront in downtown Morehead City at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23- The Bounce Party Band; Friday, July 21, Liquid Pleasure; Friday, August 18- The Powell Brothers ; Thursday, September 14- Band of Oz; Thursday, October 12- The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Beverages will be available for purchase and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area.
Second Saturday Concert Series - Join the Parks and Recreation Department on June 10th, 2023 for our Second Saturday Concert Series. 4Everall will be playing at 6:30PM at Jaycee Park (807 Shepard Street Morehead City, NC 28557). Olsen’s Craft Weiners and Sunset Slush will be present. For more information, contact Joshua Perruquet at Joshua.Perruquet@moreheadcitync.org
Unknown Tongues – Friday, June 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Summer Concert Series; Fort Macon State Park.Make sure to bring a chair, water, and sunscreen if needed. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Unveiling the Captivating Musical Extravaganza: " The Wedding Singer" opens on June 30th at 7pm at West Carteret High School and runs for a limited engagement until July 8th at 2pm. Tickets are available for purchase online through www.carteretcommunitytheatre.com or by calling the box office at 252-544-5838.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Junior Sailing Program - June 26 - July 7; North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort 315 Front St., Beaufort, NC. Registration is open for the summer sailing sessions for youth ages 8 to 16. Using the fun of sailing, students will learn boat handling and seamanship, from basic to more advanced, as well as competitive racing during Regatta Week. The program promotes self-reliance, awareness of safety, adaptability to the forces of nature. It also develops self-confidence, sportsmanship, and respect for others, boats, and the sea. Each session features a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to noon or an afternoon session from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
The Early History of North Carolina’s Recreational Fishery -North Carolina Maritime Museum - June 21 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm - in Beaufort 315 Front St., Beaufort, NC-Today we might imagine saltwater sport fishing in North Carolina as one where sport fishers pursue large sailfish and marlin offshore aboard fiberglass sport fishing boats. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, recreational fishermen could only dream of catching such fish. Instead, recreational fishermen stayed closer to shore in wooden sailboats, that they chartered from local commercial fishermen, and sought bluefish, Spanish mackerel, and trout. During this era, it was not always the size or the quality of fish that mattered, but the number of fish that were caught. Join Maritime Historian David Bennett for the free presentation held in the museum auditorium and livestreamed on Zoom (sign up to receive the Zoom link via email).
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on June 3, 4, 10, 11, 18, 24 and 25, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
The Natural Side of Fort Macon will be presented on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 10 a.m. each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Sports
Beach Run Series - Registration is now open for the 2023 Beach Run Series. Join us for a fun, family event on Atlantic Beach. All ages and skill levels are welcome to participate in a One Mile, 5K or 10K run. Check in between 5:15-6:16PM and all races begin promptly at 6:30PM. Atlantic Beach Circle 207 W. Atlantic Blvd. Register for all races at once OR individual dates listed. Tuesday May 9; Tuesday May 23; Thursday June 8; Thursday June 22; Thursday July 20; Tuesday August 3; Tuesday August 17*; *One Mile & 5K only - followed by awards . https://ccpr.recdesk.com/Community/Program?category=1
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
June 2023 - July 2023.
Shevans Park Splash Pad - The Shevans park splash pad is now open for the summer. The hours are 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. There is no fee to use the splash pad. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Teen Weightlifting Course -Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring a summer weight lifting program for teens ages 16-18. The Course will take place from July 12th - August 16th on Wednesdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Morehead City Recreation Center. The cost is $50. Participants must have a membership at the Morehead City Recreation Center. For more information, email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org .
Open-Play Pickleball -We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our renovated gym floors. The sessions are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:00-12:00PM and Tuesday, Thursday 9:00-11:00a.m. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. For more information, contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Youth Tennis Camps - The Parks and Recreation Department is having their annual Summer Tennis camps once again with coach Mary Marino. There will be 3 different levels of camps, Level 1 is for the beginner tennis player, Level 2 is for the intermediate player, and level 3 is the advanced level of play. For level 1 and 2 there are 3 different age groups ranging from ages 8-14 and level 3 is age groups 13-18. Sign-up at the Recreation center or online at http://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/community/program For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org.
Basketball For All Abilities - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsor basketball for all abilities on Wednesdays from 4:00-5:00pm at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center for anyone with disabilities. This is open to all ages with a focus on learning basic basketball skills while doing fun drills and light conditioning. The Recreation Center program is from January-June. Basketball for all abilities will resume August 16th . For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn at 252-726-5083 ext. 703 or email Deylan.Buntyn@MoreheadCityNC.org .
Junior Golf League - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is offering a summer junior golf league. There will be a female and male division for ages 10-18. This league focuses on technique, rules, and golf etiquette while practicing and playing matches. Practices will be held at the Morehead City Country Club. Cost for this program is $60 per child. Matches will be held at various golf courses, parent transportation required. For more information, contact Deylan Buntyn, Sports Coordinator, at 252-726-5083 ext. 703 or email Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org .
Youth Basketball Camp -Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer a summer youth basketball camp. This camp will be held June 14th -16th . For Ages 7-18 at varying times. The cost for this camp is $60. All practices will be held at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Building. Coach Keith McLawhorn has trained multiple Current NBA, WNBA players and D1 players! If you have any further Questions or concerns, please contact sports coordinator, Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Cheerleading Camp - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is proud to offer a youth Cheerleading Camp. The camp will be held August 7th – 11th at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Building. For ages 5-7, the camp costs $50. For ages 8-14, the cost is $50. If you have any further questions please contact Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Flag Football - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is excited to offer our second season of youth flag football for kids ages 6-11 years old. This league will focus on football skills and essential team sports concepts. All practices and games will be held at the Morehead City Recreation Center Multipurpose Field. Registration opens June 8th. The program will take place September through October. For more information, contact Sports Coordinator, Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083 ext. 703.
Youth Soccer Camp - Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a summer soccer camp from July 10th – 13th . The camp will offer an exciting soccer experience with an emphasis on fun, skill development, tactics and competition. Concentration will be placed on establishing basic skills such as shooting, trapping, dribbling and building upon these skills through staff demonstration and instruction. The camp will emphasize technique tactics in an exciting training environment. The camp will be divided to age and skill level, so the content of the camp as well as the intensity will be structured to meet the varying needs of the different participants. For ages 5-7, the cost is $55. For ages 8-14, the cost is $80. Contact Sports Coordinator, Deylan Buntyn at Deylan.Buntyn@Moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083, ext. 703 with any questions.
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. Class is free for all members. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083 ext. 706.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Cycle Fit - Cycle Fit is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Fridays beginning in September from 8:00-8:45AM. The fee is free for members or $10 Drop-in. Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street).For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Strength and Stretch - Strength and Stretch, is a class that will focus on balance, stability, stretching and building strength. This class is perfect for seniors, beginners, or anyone who would like to become more balanced. Chairs are set up for balance assistance and modified workout option. This class will begin in September and be held on Tuesdays from 10:00-10:45 AM at Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher Street, Morehead City). Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program . Program is $5 for a drop-in class or free for annual pass holders. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Cardio/Strength Combo - This will include either a fast walk outside if the weather permits or inside cycle and low impact aerobics for the first 30 minutes and then 15 minutes of weight training. The class be held Monday mornings at Morehead City Parks and Recreation from 8am-8:45. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Lunchtime Stretch - Relieve tension and stress during the day with this stretching class. This class will include stretching while standing and laying on the floor. Join instructor, Stephanie Stoll from 11:00-11:45 Wednesdays at Morehead City Parks and Recreation, 1600 Fisher Street. Lunchtime Stretch is great way to refresh in the middle of the day. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m.These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page. The Board of Commissioner Agendas and Minutes, once approved, are available via the meeting link in the calendar section of the website or by visiting the Agendas & Minutes page.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
