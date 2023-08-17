Community Calendar - August 16, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com
****
6th Annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament — August 19. 2023-Register your youth angler now for the 6th Annual CTO Crystal Coast Youth Fishing Tournament. This tournament is open to all youth ages 7-17, but sign up quickly because we will cap off registration at 150 youth anglers. This year there are 27 ways to win with seven fish categories (Red Drum, Black Drum, Speckled Trout, Sheepshead, Spanish Mackerel, Bluefish and Pinfish) with 1st-3rd place prizes, a Most Keeper Fish prize, Most Unusual Catch (entered by emailing a photo), and Smallest Fish (entered by emailing a photo of fish on provided tape measurer) Categories and there will be prizes for citation fish that are caught during the tournament. We will have a throw net competition again this year during and right after weigh-in.The rules of the tournament are simple, all fishing must be done from shore, pier dock, etc. While fishing cannot take place from a boat, kayak or canoe; vessels can be used to get to an island. The fish category prizes are awarded by weight and all fish entered must adhere to all North Carolina state regulations. All youth anglers will get a tournament T-shirt, gear bucket and a meal ticket for the awards dinner. Additional meal tickets can be purchased for $15 per person. The Tournament Weigh-in and Awards Dinner will take place at Camp Albemarle 156 Albemarle Dr, Newport, NC 28570. Fishing can be done from shore at any location. https://teamctonc.wildapricot.org/youthfishingtournament
Murder Mystery Matinee: ‘Only Murders in the Museum’ – Friday, September 1 at 11 a.m. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort; Follow the clues and get to the bottom of an unsolved ‘murder’ at the museum. Museum staff and volunteers prepare an entertaining afternoon involving a murder plot, clues and, of course, a twist! Come help us solve the museum’s latest unfortunate “accident.” Refreshments will be served. $30. Pre-registration required. Tickets are available online or by calling (252) 504-7758.
Astronomy Night - Friday, September 8, 2023; 8- 10:30 p.m. Fort Macon State Park Beach Access; Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center has their seasonal Parlor Talks at 2:00 p.m. in the downtown Museum Store located at 806 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC. These talks will be every Thursday through Labor Day. For more information, please call the museum at 252-728-1500. August 17, 2023: Foundation for the Shackleford Horses, Margaret Poindexter, Carolyn Mason ; August 24, 2023: “Patrick” Hill, Carteret County’s only lynching. Geoffrey Adair, Historian; August 31, 2023: Hurricane Anniversaries: Storm of 1933, 90th Anniversary Isabel; 20th Anniversary /Florence 5th Anniversary: Panel discussion and Community Historians
New Bern Historical Society is pleased to begin another year of Lunch & Learn on Sept. 20th. Our first speaker this season is author Joe Mobley who will introduce his new book, Colonial North Carolina, a look at the earliest days of the Old North State. Mobley will share his account of the first permanent European settlement of the province of Carolina; exploring the Carolina Charter which granted the region to the Lords Proprietors, who owned and governed North Carolina until it became a royal colony in 1730. Reservations open August 7. Prepaid reservations required. Cost is $24 for Historical Society members and $27 for nonmembers, which includes your meal, drinks, service, and gratuity. Meal details to be announced. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
The Morehead City chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will be hosting a car show on the Morehead City waterfront on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event is free to attend and will be located at Ottis Landing (Big Rock Landing) on Shepard Street between 8th to 9th streets. The show is open to all AACA Special Interest and Modified Classes of autos manufactured from 1900 to 2002. Judging will start at 11:00 a.m. and show winner presentations will be at 2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 per vehicle and $30 on the day of the show. Registration forms and questions regarding the club or car show should be addressed to Pat Tyson at 919-413-2138 or tyson.pat@gmail.com
Arts and Entertainment
Arts Council Workshops ; 1702 Arendell St, Morehead City; August 23 and 30- Innovate: Find Your Creative Voice; September 2 - Loosen Up and Paint; September 15 and 16 - Innovate: Inducing Abstraction in Landscape Painting; September 29 and 30 - Having Fun with Watercolor Techniques; November 11 and 12 - Painting In a Series. www.artscouncilcarteret.org
Alive at Five 2023 Concerts -Downtown Morehead City, Inc. hosts this FREE, annual concert series along the waterfront in downtown Morehead City at Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard St, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, August 18- The Powell Brothers ; Thursday, September 14- Band of Oz; Thursday, October 12- The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Beverages will be available for purchase and no coolers or outside beverages are allowed inside the concert area.
Swansboro SwanFest- Sunday, August 20 at 6:30 PM. The British Invaders; The Pugliese Pavilion at Olde Towne Square.
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Fort Macon State Park will offer Evening Gun on Aug. 16, 23 and 30, at 4 p.m. each day. A 19th century cannon be loaded and fired in the military tradition of the “Evening Gun.” Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-37
Fort Macon State Park will offer a Small Arms Demonstration on Aug. 16, 19, 20, 23, 26, 27 and 30, at 10:30 a.m. (and sometimes at 2:30 p.m.) each day. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-37
Fort Macon State Park will host a bird hike on Aug. 21 at 9 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Fort Macon State Park will offer the program, Curious Critters of the Crystal Coast on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information
Fort Macon State Park will host Junior Ranger Day on Aug. 24 and 30, 1-4:30 p.m. each day, for children 6-12 to earn a Junior Ranger Patch. Fort Macon State Park is at 2303 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach. Call (252) 726-3775 for information.
Cape Lookout National Seashore offers Horse Watching Walking Tours of Shackleford Banks. Join the park ranger who monitors the wild horses for a glimpse into their world. Call (252) 728-2250 for information.
Events at the Beaufort Historic Site
Living History – Floor Cloth Workshop ; Friday, August 18th | 10 am – 2 pm
Area canvas rugs, today known as floor cloths, had their start in 18th C. England. Initially used by the wealthy, the designs and patterns mimicked parquet flooring, tile, and marble. Join us in learning the art and fun of these floor cloths. This workshop is led by Donna Haggerty. Space is limited to 8 people, call (252) 728-5225 to reserve your spot. MATERIALS FEE: $50.
Mattie King Davis Artists Show Opening: Square Perspectives. Friday, August 25th | 4:30 – 6 pm. A group of juried artists and volunteers from the Mattie King Davis Art Gallery will open a show of their own, titled Square Perspectives, on the evening of August 25th. The show’s name reflects the art that will be shown: each artist will create various square paintings to hang in the gallery’s main two rooms. This is a FREE EVENT. This show will run through the end of September.
Sports
The third annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk will take place at Swansboro Municipal Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, beginning at 8 a.m. Email Swansboro@t2t.org for information.
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department - https://swansboro.recdesk.com/.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department – www.moreheadcitync.org
Shevans Park Splash Pad - The Shevans park splash pad is now open for the summer. The hours are 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. There is no fee to use the splash pad. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Open-Play Pickleball -We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our renovated gym floors. The sessions are open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9:00-12:00PM and Tuesday, Thursday 9:00-11:00a.m. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. For more information, contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. Class is free for all members. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083 ext. 706.
Total Body Workout - Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083 ext. 701.
Cycle Fit - Cycle Fit is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Fridays beginning in September from 8:00-8:45AM. The fee is free for members or $10 Drop-in. Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street).For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Strength and Stretch - Strength and Stretch, is a class that will focus on balance, stability, stretching and building strength. This class is perfect for seniors, beginners, or anyone who would like to become more balanced. Chairs are set up for balance assistance and modified workout option. This class will begin in September and be held on Tuesdays from 10:00-10:45 AM at Morehead City Recreation Center, 1600 Fisher Street, Morehead City). Preregistration is required via https://moreheadcity.recdesk.com/Community/Program . Program is $5 for a drop-in class or free for annual pass holders. For more information, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 701 or email Victoria.Ward@MoreheadCityNC.org.
Cardio/Strength Combo - This will include either a fast walk outside if the weather permits or inside cycle and low impact aerobics for the first 30 minutes and then 15 minutes of weight training. The class be held Monday mornings at Morehead City Parks and Recreation from 8am-8:45. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Lunchtime Stretch - Relieve tension and stress during the day with this stretching class. This class will include stretching while standing and laying on the floor. Join instructor, Stephanie Stoll from 11:00-11:45 Wednesdays at Morehead City Parks and Recreation, 1600 Fisher Street. Lunchtime Stretch is great way to refresh in the middle of the day. The class is free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Cedar Point Commissioners- third or fourth Thursday at 6:30
The Bogue Town Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 6:00pm at the Bogue Town Hall, located at 121 Chimney Branch Road..
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Indian Beach - The Board of Commissioners meet the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Hall Meeting Room.
PKS Board of Commissioners - second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at town hall.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. These meetings are live streamed on the Town's Facebook page.
Newport -Regular Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of the month at 6:00 pm
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; Hours: 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.