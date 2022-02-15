Community Calendar – February 15, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to calendar@thenewstimes.com
Community
Author Dr. Erroll L. Royal will present the virtual program “Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community” on Thursday Feb. 17, 7- 8 p.m., as part of Tryon Palace’s African American Lecture Series. The presentation highlights African Americans from the community. Call (800) 767- 1560 for information.
The Wilmington Symphonic Winds will present the musical program RISE on Feb. 19 at 4:30 p.m. at UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium. Free tickets are available. Call (910) 777- 7598 for information.
The N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will host three “Family Paint Nights Under the Sea.” For $45 per person, ages 6 and older, painting supplies will be provided. Events are planned Feb. 25, March 25 and April 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day. Call (252) 247- 4003 for information
30th Annual Emerald Isle St Patrick's Festival; Saturday. March 12, 9a.m. -6 p.m. Amusement rides, bagpipers, live music on two stages, beer garden, 75 arts & crafts vendors and food vendors with everything from Corned beef and cabbage to crab cakes.
N.C. Marine Fisheries will offer Introductory Fisheries Science, an online course for recreational and commercial fishermen, each Tuesday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Feb. 22-March 29. The registration fee is $20. Call (910) 962-2492 for information
THE CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND (CCSB) 2022 SPRING REHEARSALS RESUME - The CCSB will begin weekly rehearsals for the Spring 2022 season on Mondays, beginning February 21, 2022, from 7-8 p.m., at Croatan High School. CCSB is a volunteer concert band. New members are always welcome. For more information, please contact our director, Jason Robison at jason.robison@carteretk12.org, visit our Facebook page, or our website at ccsunshineband.wixsite.com/website.
Carteret County Health Department provides a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Call (252) 728- 8550, option 2, to make an appointment
Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Empty Bowls luncheon that helps raise funds to fight hunger in Carteret County. Tickets are available at Hope Mission Thrift Store at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City for the event, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Cedar Point will sponsor Operation Bundle Up this winter, collecting new winter coats for children. To donate a winter coat, winter hats, mittens or gloves, with tags attached, please call (252) 393-7898.
Arts and Entertainment
CRYSTAL COAST CHORAL SOCIETY (CCCS) 2022 SPRING REHEARSALS RESUME - The CCCS resumes weekly Tuesday rehearsals for their Spring 2022 concert season on January 4, 2022, from 7-9 p.m., at Swansboro United Methodist Church, Swansboro. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, and bringing your water. Proof of vaccination is required. Concerts are planned for Sunday, April 3 at Swansboro United Methodist Church, and Friday, April 8 at All Saints Anglican Church, Newport. CCCS is a non-audition community choir and new singers are always welcome. For more information, please contact Music Director Finley Woolston, at 910-324-6864, or finley@ec.rr.com. You can also visit www.crystalcoastchoral.wixsite.com or our Facebook page.
Impressions Gallery New exhibit - Stephen Moore Paintings; From the Mountains to the Sea. Impressions Art Gallery located at 4426 Arendell St., #3, Morehead City NC (next to McQueens Design & Furniture)
Arts Council of Carteret County- Give the Arts a Home We Need Your Help! Donations small and large help us open! A 3,400 sq. ft. leased property at 1702 Arendell has been secured that will provide a visible brick and mortar for a gallery, exhibition, workshop, programing, meeting space offices for the Arts Council. You can help equip and furnish this space which is scheduled to open the end of April 2022. We need funds to open the doors. Click here to donate!
Museums, Parks, Aquarium
Coastal residents had many uses for the plant life around them and no modern pharmacy to visit. Join a ranger for a medicinal plant hike at Hammocks Beach State Park on Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. Call (910) 326- 4881 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department has opened a brand-new, 10,000 square foot dog park. The park is located inside Rotary Park at 2200 Mayberry Loop Road, Morehead City, NC. The park is divided into 2 sections; a large dog section, and a small dog section. There are certain rules that must be followed. Click here to view our rules.
Sports
Core Sound Run; 1785 Island Rd, Harkers Island; Saturday April 2 at 9 a.m. https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/HarkersIsland/CoreSoundRun
A family-friendly 10K, 5K and Fun Run on one of North Carolina's most beautiful islands -- Harkers Island. The Core Sound Run begins and ends "at the end of the road" - at the edge of Core Sound.
Neuse River Bridge Run; Saturday. April 9 at 7 a.m.; Union Point Park https://runsignup.com/.../NC/NewBern/NeuseRiverBridgeRun
Neuse River Bridge Run helps bridge gaps in our community! For over 16 years, the Neuse River Bridge Run has been uniting runners, walkers, volunteers and sponsors-- all to support seven important non-profits in our community. The Neuse River Bridge Run is four separate events: 1/2 Marathon, 10K, 5K and the SuperKids Fun Run. All 4 events for 2022 will be offered as either an in-person event or as a virtual run/walk. (Total of eight events)
Swansboro Parks and Recreation Department offers Tai Chi class each Thursday at 1 p.m. is for adults, 18 and older. Tai chi is a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches. There is a fee. Call (910) 326-2600 for information.
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department The following are our upcoming special events, programs and classes for January 2022.
Recreation Center:
Annual Fitness Pass 2022
- Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registration for 2022 annual fitness passes. These facility usage fees are approved by the Morehead City Council and are valid for a calendar year (Jan. 1- Dec. 31). A valid ID must be presented during the facility pass purchase. Rates are listed below:
Youth (under 16): City Resident - $15 Non-Resident - $75 *gymnasium only usage*
Young Adult (aged 16 -17): City Resident - $25 Non-Resident - $100
Adult (18 & Older): City Resident - $75 Non-Resident - $150
Senior Citizen (62 & older): City Resident - $50 Non-Resident - $100
Family: City Resident - $125 Non-Resident - $250
Class Pass Only: $10 annually (not necessary if you purchase an annual fitness pass)
* A family facility usage fees pass is limited to related family members living in a household (single residence).
* The Daily use fee is $7.00. Daily fees do not accumulate toward the annual facility usage fees pass. Please call Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department with any questions: 252-726-5083.
Recreation Center Hours
Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center hours are as follows:
Monday-Friday:
8:00am-8:00pm
Saturdays: 8:00am-12:00pm
The Recreation Center will be closed 1/17/22 for Martin Luther King Junior Day.
Free Fitness Orientation
Morehead City Parks and Recreation is happy to offer a free fitness orientation to new members. We will guide you through our facility and show you how to use select machines. This is by appointment only. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1 to schedule an appointment. *Must have an annual pass.
Classes:
Barre Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department offers a fitness class called Barre Fitness. This program is offered Tuesdays at 5:30 PM as well as Thursdays at 9:00AM. Class-goers need to bring water, a yoga mat or towel is optional. This class is a hybrid of Yoga, Pilates, and Ballet Flexibility and will consist of stretching/strengthening of all major muscle groups, creating lean and long muscles without bulk, and strengthening abdominal and back muscles improving balance and back pain. Barre is a healthy challenge for all ages. For more information contact Victoria Ward at victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-5083.
Total Body Workout
Total Body Workout Classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $8.00/class. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Fitness Bootcamp *NEW*
Bootcamp is offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday’s at 8:00am and Thursday’s at 5:30pm. Classes are 45 minutes long. Classes can be purchased as a bundle 4/$30 (within the month) or a $10 drop in. The class will consist of interval training. Participating in bootcamp is a great way to boost your metabolism and burn fat. All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). Josh Lewis, BS, ACSM-CPT, BLS is the instructor. For more info on this program, please contact 252-726-5083 ext. 1.
Ballet-Jazz Fitness
Ballet-Jazz Fitness classes are offered at the Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday mornings from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at a cost of $5.00/class. This class is a dance-based fitness class for any level. The class incorporates basic ballet and jazz dancing for fitness & fun! Ballet-Jazz Fitness is taught by Lianda Lynk All classes are held at the Morehead City Recreation Center (1600 Fisher Street). For more info on this program, please contact our office at 252-726-5083.
Kids Dance/Hip Hop
Kids are welcome to join Mrs. Amber in moving and grooving to the beat. Hip-hop is a fun way for kids to get their energy out while learning some fun, cool dance moves. There are two age groups: For ages 2-5, class is on Wednesdays from 4:00-4:30. For ages 6 and up, class is on Wednesdays from 4:45-5:15PM and will take place at Morehead City Parks and Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. There is a fee of $5/ class. Each child must have an annual class pass for Morehead City Parks and Recreation ($5). For more information, please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department at 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Adult Dance Fitness
The Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department sponsors an adult dance fitness class that is held on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30pm. The class is a fun, jazzy, hip-hop-based dance workout that is great for all ages and levels. No experience is required. Bring a bottle of water. There is a $5 drop-in fee. This class will be held at the Recreation Center in the exercise classroom. Please contact Morehead City Parks and Recreation Department for more information at Victoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-5083 ext. 1
Athletics:
Open-Play Pickleball
We are excited to offer Open Play Pickleball on our newly renovated gym floors. The sessions are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday’s from 9:00-11:00AM. Nets, paddles and balls are provided. All players must have a day pass or annual pass. Contact Keith Bernauer for more information at 252-499-2811 or keith.bernauer@moreheadcitync.org .
Government and Civic Meetings
Carteret County Commissioners meet at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month in the Commissioners' Boardroom, Administration Building, Second Floor, Courthouse Square in Beaufort. Public comment is allowed at all regular meetings. Board meetings are broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 in Carteret County on the Thursday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (noon) following the Monday board meeting. https://www.carteretcountync.gov/193/County-Commissioners
Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners typically meets on the second Monday of every month at 6:00 pm.
Emerald Isle Board of Commissioners meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
Morehead City Town Council meets the second Tuesday of the month at Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., Morehead City Municipal Building, 202 South 8th Street.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council meets in the Town Council Meeting Room at 125 West Fort Macon Road, on the fourth Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Due to current public health concerns, the Town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners are conducting all meetings virtually via Zoom. Members of the Board of Commissioners participate in the meetings remotely. Members of the public are able to view and listen to all regular meetings and work sessions, as well as have the opportunity to provide public comment. The link to join the meeting may be found on the Board of Commissioners Calendar.
Community Resources
Hope Mission Soup Kitchen is open 7 days a week serving meals to anyone who is hungry and delivering meals for homebound seniors. You can help. Call or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Recovery Homes operates alcohol and drug free transitional residences which foster and promote individual growth and the restoration of meaningful, productive, and spiritual lives. For more information, me or text me. Pastor Gene McLendon at 252-515-4361.
Hope Mission Thrift Store -1205 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC ; Hope Mission’s Thrift Store provides vouchers for those in need, allowing them to get the things they need at little or no cost. For a list of items our thrift store will accept, please visit the Hope Mission Thrift Store webpage. The store also provides an income that helps to fund the Homeless Shelters, Soup Kitchen and other services provided by Hope Mission. Visit us at www.HopeMissionThriftStore.org
Coastal Pregnancy Care Center (CPCC) is a Christian non-profit offering help and hope to women and men considering their choices in an unplanned pregnancy. The center provides confidential services including free pregnancy testing, free STD testing, abortion education, post abortion care, information on STDs, education on life responsibility skills & community resources. Call to schedule a confidential appointment - (252) 247-2273; cpccenter@hotmail.com ; 4050 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557; HOURS 9:00 – 4:30 Monday – Wednesday; 9:00-5:30 Thursday; 12:30 – 4:30 Friday.
The Salvation Army; 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC - Food Pantry, Clothing/Household Vouchers, Rent & Utilities, Emergency Assistance, Emergency Disaster Services, Christmas Assistance. In addition to our social ministries, The Salvation Army is a Christian Evangelical Church and we hold weekly worship services. For worship times or more information, please contact us today. Phone: 252-726-7147; Email: MoreheadCityNC@uss.salvationarmy.org
Carteret County Health Department will provide a no-cost additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement, but participants must bring documentation of their first and second vaccinations in order to receive the additional shot. Call (252) 728-8550, option 2, to make an appointment.
OCEAN — Carteret County residents and businesses have an opportunity to help the N.C. Coastal Federation rebuild coastal habitat by donating oyster shells. The NCCF is asking for donations of oyster shells to the federation’s recycling program. Once collected, the federation works with partners to return the shells to the water, where they provide new habitat for fish and shellfish. In Carteret County, the federation is accepting shells at the NCCF headquarters at 3609 Highway 24 in the Ocean community. A complete list of coastwide recycling sites is available at the website nccoast.org/project/oyster-shell-recycling-program/.
FAMILY PROMISE OF CARTERET COUNTY (FPCC) IS A COOPERATIVE ORGANIZATION COMPRISED OF LOCAL CONGREGATIONS WHO HAVE CHOSEN TO POOL THEIR RESOURCES, TALENTS, AND COMPASSION TO MEET THE NEEDS OF HOMELESS FAMILIES IN CARTERET COUNTY. WE ARE AN AFFILIATE OF FAMILY PROMISE NATIONAL.
Below is a list of some Carteret County charities that can always use a helping hand, whether that hand is writing a check or showing up to pitch in.
· American Music Festival, 252-728-6152.
· American Red Cross, Greenville, 252-637-3405.
· Atlantic House, Morehead City, 252-648-8505.
· Beaufort Historical Association, 252-728-5225.
· Bogue Banks Public Library, Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4660.
· Boys and Girls Clubs of Coastal Carolina Inc., Morehead City, 252-222-3007.
· Boy Scouts of America, Croatan Trails District, 252-659-2530.
· Broad Street Clinic, Morehead City, 252-726-4562.
· Camp Albemarle camping and retreat ministry opportunities, Newport, 252-726-4848.
· Carteret Community Foundation, 252-240-0011.
· Carteret County Council for Women, www.cccwomen.org.
· Cape Lookout National Seashore, Harkers Island, 252-728-2250.
· Carteret Literacy Council, 252-808-2020.
· Carteret Community College, Morehead City, 252-222-6000.
· Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, 252-726-2336.
· Carteret County Partnership for Children, Morehead City, 252-727-0440.
· Carteret County Public Library, Beaufort, 252-728-2050.
· Carteret County Public School Foundation, 252-728-4583.
· Carteret County Humane Society, 252-247-7744.
· Carteret County Veterans Office, 252-728-8440.
· Carteret Long Term Recovery Alliance, carteretltra.org.
· Carteret Warriors for Recovery, Morehead City, cw4r.org or email carteretwarriors4recovery@gmail.com.
· Carteret Health Care Foundation, Morehead City, 252-808-6336.
· COACH Hope, Morehead City, 252-732-4522.
· Coastal Carolina Center for Women’s Ministries, Newport, 252-764-0722.
· Coastal Community Action Inc., Newport, 252-223-1630.
· Coastal Pregnancy Care Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2273.
· Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center, Harkers Island, 252-728-1500.
· Core Sound Carvers Decoy Guild, 252-838-8818.
· Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Newport, 252-223-2111.
· Crystal Coast Hospice House, Morehead City, 252-808-2244.
· Downtown Morehead City Revitalization Association, 252-808-0440.
· Down East Library, Otway, 252-728-1333.
· Family Promise, 252-222-0019.
· Friends of Fort Macon, 252-354-5132.
· Foundation for Shackleford Horses, 252-728-6308.
· Fort Macon State Park, Atlantic Beach, 252-726-3775.
· Hand 2 Hand, Smyrna, 703-732-4793.
· The History Museum of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-247-7533.
· Hope for the Warriors, 877-246-7349.
· Hope Mission, Morehead City, 252-240-2359.
· Hospice of Carteret County, Morehead City, 252-808-6085.
· Island Cat Allies, 252-354-7780.
· Jeremiah 33:3 Ministries of North Carolina Down East community thrift store, 252-418-0103.
· La Leche League of Carteret County, 252-622-4950.
· Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center, Morehead City, 252-247-2626.
· Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort ministry and outreach, 252-241-3691.
· Martha’s Mission, Morehead City, 252-726-1717.
· Matthew 25 Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Newport, 252-223-4231.
· Meals on Wheels, 252-241-4292.
· N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 252-247-4003.
· N.C. Coastal Federation, Ocean, 252-393-8185.
· N.C. Maritime Museum, Beaufort, 252-728-7317.
· N.C. Seafood Festival, Morehead City, 252-726-6273.
· Newport Public Library 252-223-5108.
· Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter, Newport, 252- 240-1200.
· Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret County, 252-726-7925.
· Project Christmas Cheer, 252-247-7275.
· Protectors of Homeless Pets of Carteret County, Emerald Isle, 252-723-0319.
· Queen Street Heritage Foundation, P.O. Box 2213, Beaufort, N.C. 28516.
· The Salvation Army, Morehead City, 252-726-7147.
· Station Club, Morehead City, 252-240-1022.
· Second Blessings Community Outreach and Thrift Store, 252-726-7921.
· St. James Thrift Shop, Newport, 252-223-3186.
· Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Inc., Morehead City, 252-808-8303, www.takf.org.
· Webb Library, Morehead City, 252-726-3012.
· Western Carteret Public Library, Cape Carteret, 252-393-6500.
· Wounded Warriors Project, Fayetteville office, 910-487-0116.
Send information to cheryl@thenewstimes.com to be listed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.